Reusable Water Bottles Market Is Predicted To Reach US$ 13.5 Billion By 2033

Primary catalysts fueling the expansion of the reusable water bottle market are rising awareness and growing apprehension regarding environmental sustainability

ROCKVILLE, MD, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- In recent years, there has been a significant shift in the United States towards prioritizing sustainability and minimizing plastic waste. This shift has resulted in the introduction of several plastic bans across the country. Additionally, consumers are increasingly recognizing the detrimental impact of plastic use, which is anticipated to drive the adoption of refillable water bottles in the years ahead.Currently, the global reusable water bottles market size is valued at US$ 9.2 billion, and it is expected to experience significant growth, reaching an impressive revenue of US$ 13.5 billion by 2033, with a projected compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.9% over the next decade.For more insights into the Market, Request a Sample of this Report:One of the primary drivers behind this growth is the substantial contribution of plastic water bottles to the overall plastic waste problem, which is expected to boost the adoption of reusable water bottles worldwide.Factors Shaping the Future of Refillable Water BottlesAdditionally, efforts aimed at reducing plastic waste, the imposition of bans on single-use plastics, heightened awareness of climate change among the general populace, and the introduction of stringent regulatory measures to combat plastic pollution are all anticipated to fuel the sales of refillable water bottles in the coming years.- In December of 2022, the Canadian government made a significant announcement banning the production and distribution of plastic checkout bags, stir sticks, most plastic straws (with a few exceptions), takeout containers, and disposable cutlery. This decision aligns with Canada's strategy to progressively phase out single-use plastics by the year 2030.The future demand for reusable water bottles is anticipated to be influenced by the increasing interest in sustainable packaging and the ongoing advancements in eco-friendly packaging solutions. Additionally, the continuous investments in research and development, particularly in creating innovative and aesthetically appealing water bottles by manufacturers, are expected to contribute to the long-term growth of the market.Nevertheless, several factors are poised to limit the growth prospects of the market in the foreseeable future. These include the higher weight of refillable bottles compared to single-use plastic ones, the elevated costs associated with sustainable water bottles, and the reluctance of water bottle companies to invest in refillable alternatives.In 2022, a significant portion of reusable water bottle sales, approximately 35%, was driven by hypermarkets and supermarkets. However, the future looks promising for e-commerce channels, with a strong expected increase in demand over the next decade.For a more comprehensive understanding of market dynamics, specific segments, and regional trends, this updated research report on reusable water bottles offers in-depth insights. It has been meticulously crafted by knowledgeable analysts at Fact.MR, a reputable provider of market research and competitive intelligence.Key Companies Profiled- Nalge Nunc International Corp.- CAMELBAK PRODUCTS LLC- AQUASANA INC- Thermos L.L.C.- Petainer Ltd.- BRITA GmbH- Emsa GmbH- SIGG Switzerland AG- Be-Active Bottles- Tupperware Brands Corporation- HYDAWAY- Contigo- Bulletin Bottle- AptarGroup Inc.- Klean Kanteen Inc.- OthersRising Emphasis on Sustainability Spurs Demand for Reusable Water ContainersThe escalating global threat of climate change has instilled a sense of urgency, prompting the implementation of ambitious sustainability initiatives worldwide. The proliferation of plastic waste has significantly polluted the environment, disrupting its natural balance and yielding severe consequences for global climate patterns.In response to these risks, governments and multinational corporations are embarking on substantial sustainability endeavors aimed at curtailing plastic waste. Among the most significant contributors to single-use plastic waste are plastic water bottles. Many companies are now taking proactive measures to encourage the use of refillable water containers while phasing out disposable plastic bottles, thereby enhancing market potential in the long term.- Deliveroo Qatar, an online food delivery company, has initiated a novel program in which it distributes reusable water bottles to its agency riders. This initiative aligns with the company's Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) strategy, designed to reduce waste and promote sustainability.Emerging Companies Embrace Innovation to Tackle Single-Use Plastic PollutionNewly established enterprises are aligning themselves with the sustainability movement, dedicating resources to pioneering research and development projects aimed at addressing the global issue of single-use plastic pollution. This predicament has assumed critical proportions on a global scale.- In December 2022, Cove, a startup originating from California and founded in 2017 with a clear mission to combat plastic waste, made headlines with the introduction of its inaugural line of biodegradable water bottles. This development was made possible through a strategic partnership with Erewhon, a prestigious organic grocery store located in Los Angeles.- Meanwhile, a Melbourne-based startup recently unveiled a groundbreaking innovation in the form of AQUAME, a cutting-edge, intelligent reusable water bottle. AQUAME possesses the unique capability to track an individual's water consumption and monitor their hydration levels through a Bluetooth-enabled app, which seamlessly connects to the bottle.- Additionally, Air up, a German startup, is revolutionizing the concept of reusable water bottles with an ingenious twist. They have introduced a fragrance pod attachment for their bottles, which infuses flavors into the drinking experience. Notably, the company successfully secured $19.1 million in a Series A funding round, drawing support from industry giants such as PepsiCo, Ippen.media, and Five Seasons Ventures.Promotion of Sustainable Lifestyles Spurs Market Growth Across European NationsNumerous European nations have embarked on initiatives aimed at curbing plastic pollution and fostering sustainable living practices to combat climate change. These shifting consumer preferences and the increasing adoption of sustainable lifestyles are anticipated to propel the sales of reusable water bottles in countries such as Germany, France, and the United Kingdom.Within the European region, Germany is poised to lead the market in reusable water bottle sales throughout the forecast period, primarily driven by the burgeoning popularity of refill campaigns in the country. Additionally, advancements in recycling practices and government-supported initiatives to promote the use of refillable bottles further contribute to the shipment of reusable bottles in Germany.Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions: https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=2448 Competitive LandscapeIn the realm of reusable water bottle manufacturing, companies are directing their efforts towards introducing fresh product offerings coupled with innovative marketing strategies. This strategic approach aims to unlock their sales potential and bolster their capacity for revenue generation in the foreseeable future.- For instance, in June 2021, Aptar Food + Beverage unveiled an exciting partnership with REBO, a prominent provider of reusable water bottles. Together, they are collaborating on the development of a cutting-edge reusable water bottle equipped with smart Bluetooth technology. This revolutionary bottle seamlessly synchronizes with a personalized hydration application, enabling consumers to effectively monitor and work towards their health and hydration goals.- Furthermore, in November 2022, BIMCO, a renowned international shipping association, joined forces with Ocean Bottle, a prominent supplier of reusable water bottles. This partnership resulted in the introduction of co-branded reusable bottles, representing a significant stride towards the much-needed transformation in the shipping industry. These bottles symbolize a commitment to reducing plastic waste and eradicating the use of single-use plastics within the sector.Check out more related studies published by Fact.MR Research: Baby Bottles Market : The global baby bottles is estimated at USD 3.3 Billion in 2022 and is forecast to surpass USD 5.2 Billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 4.7% from 2022 to 2032. Paper Bottles Market : The market is predicted to expand at a CAGR of 6.2% and reach a valuation of US$ 53.31 million by the end of 2033.About Us:We are a trusted research partner of 80% of fortune 1000 companies across the globe. We are consistently growing in the field of market research with more than 1000 reports published every year. The dedicated team of 400-plus analysts and consultants is committed to achieving the utmost level of our client’s satisfaction.Contact:US Sales Office:11140 Rockville PikeSuite 400Rockville, MD 20852United StatesTel: +1 (628) 251-1583Sales Team : sales@factmr.comFollow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter | Blog