Land Survey Equipment Market Industry Figures with Forecasts Growth at a CAGR of 6.1% till 2023

Land Survey Equipment Market Expected to Reach $13.4 Billion by 2030

PORTLAND, OR, UNITES STATES, October 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The land survey equipment market growth is mainly driven by rise in construction activities in developing countries. In addition, rise in application of remote operation of UAVs has led to rise in demand for drones. Moreover, advantages related to time saving and accuracy gained in data output also propel the market growth.

The land survey equipment market size was valued at $7.3 billion in 2020, and is estimated to reach $13.4 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.1% from 2021 to 2030.

In 2020, the construction segment dominated the market, followed by the oil & gas segment. The land survey equipment market includes revenue generated by products used for surveying land by different process in several industries such as construction, mining, defense, and others.

Top Players:

The major players profiled in the land survey equipment market include Hexagon, Hi-Target, Hudaco Industries Limited, Kolida Instrument Co., Ltd., Robert Bosch GmbH, Shanghai Huace Navigation Technology Ltd. (CHC Navigation), Stonex, Suzhou Foif Co., Ltd., Topcon Corporation, and Trimble Inc.

Segmentation Based On:

By PRODUCT -

GNSS System

Total stations and TheodolitesLevels

Levels

3D laser

UAV

Pipe Lasers

Others

By INDUSTRY

Construction

Oil and Gas

Agriculture

Mining

Disaster Management

Others

By APPLICATION

Inspection and Monitoring

Volumetric Calculations

Layout Points

Renting and leasing of these land survey equipment led to restricted sales of land surveying equipment. In addition, lockdown was announced, owing to the outbreak of COVID-19, which, in turn, led to a halt in construction activities as well as other surveying activities. In addition, mining and oil & gas industries were also operating in limited capacity. This hampered sales of the land survey equipment. However, the upgraded technology used for data collection and its management is expected to boost the land survey equipment industry during the forecast period.

Key findings of the study

• By product, the GNSS systems segment was the highest revenue contributor in 2020.

• By industry, the construction segment generated the highest revenue in 2020.

• By application, the monitoring & inspection segment generated the highest revenue in 2020.

• By region, the Asia-Pacific region had the highest land survey equipment market share in 2020.

• The report includes land survey equipment market forecast from 2021-2030.

