Goat Milk Market Growing at 3.8% CAGR to Hit USD 11.4 Billion by 2026 | dairy expert, Hay Dairies Pte Ltd,Delamere Dairy

Goat Milk Market

PORTLAND, OR, US, October 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research recently published a report, titled, "Goat Milk Market by Product (Milk, Cheese, Milk Powder, and Other) and Distribution Channel (Hypermarkets & Supermarket, Convenience Store, Specialty Stores, Medical & Pharmacy Store, and Online): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2026". According to the report, the global Goat milk industry was pegged at $8.67 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach $11.4 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 3.8% from 2019 to 2026.

In a past decade, people are much aware about their health and fitness. Goat milk provides 9 grams of protein, 10 grams of fat, and 330 milligrams of calcium per cup than any cattle milk or plant-based milk. It is rich source of fatty acids, calcium, and contains low level of cholesterol. Goat milk is considered as a great alternative to cow’s milk as it is easier to digest, less inflammatory, and has lesser number of allergens. It also enhances ability of human body systems to absorb important nutrients from other foods. It contains A2 casein, which does not cause inflammation hence, majority of market players prefer goat milk powder to produce infant formula.

𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬:

Hay Dairies Pte Ltd

The Good Goat Milk Co

Delamere Dairy

Holle baby food AG

Cherry Glen Goat Cheese Co

Yayi International

Dairy Goat Co-operation (DGC)

FIT

dairy expert

Summerhill Goat Dairy

Goat milk is the type of milk which is white, opaque liquid with a slightly sweet taste and no odor and has various health benefits. The report includes different product categories of goat milk such as milk, cheese, milk powder, and others. The milk by product type is anticipated to witness substantial growth owing to its health benefits, which increases its popularity among the health-conscious population.

Rise in health awareness of goat milk, increase in demand of goat milk products, and government subsidies for goat farming have boosted the growth of the global goat milk market. However, high cost of the goat milk, and increase in awareness for vegan products impede the growth to certain extent. On the contrary, technological advancement and aggressive marketing strategies for goat milk, and surge in online sales of F&B products are expected to create lucrative opportunities in the near future.

𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧:

Based on distribution channel, the specialty stores segment held the lion's share in 2019, contributing to nearly two-fifths of the global goat milk market, owing to availability of fresh milk products at single store. However, the online segment is expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 7.10% during the forecast period. This is due to increase in online marketing with huge options such as availability of detailed information, and discount & free home delivery offered by various e-commerce platforms.

The goat milk market is segmented on the basis of product, distribution channel, and region. Depending on product, the market is segmented into milk, cheese, milk powder, and others.

Based on the goat milk market analysis by product, the cheese segment is expected to grow comparatively faster than other goat milk products, witnessing a CAGR of 5.3%.

According to the goat milk market forecast by distribution channel, the specialty store segment was the major revenue contributor in the market in 2018. In addition, the online segment is expected to witness a growth of the market due to increase in penetration of internet and e-commerce platforms.

The global Goat milk market across North America dominated in 2019, contributing to nearly two-fifths of the market. This is owing to rise in working population and increase in growth of the fast food industry. However, the market across Asia-Pacific region is expected to register the fastest CAGR of 5.80% during the study period. This is due to availability of government subsidies for goat farming.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐁𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐟𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐆𝐨𝐚𝐭 𝐌𝐢𝐥𝐤 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭:

This report provides a quantitative analysis of the global goat milk market trends, estimations, and dynamics of the market from 2019 to 2026 to identify the prevailing goat milk market demand.

The key countries in all the major regions are mapped based on global goat milk market share.

Porter’s five forces of global goat milk market analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders to make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier–buyer network.

An in-depth analysis of the global goat milk market size helps to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

The global goat milk market forecast is provided along with the information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

A detailed analysis of the goat milk market segments measures the potential of the market. These segments outline the favorable conditions for the market forecast.

