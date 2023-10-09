Klean Industries To Attend The Recovered Carbon Black Conference In Barcelona Spain

Klean Industries Boardman's end-of-life tire recycling & recovered carbon black site.

Klean Industries is pleased to announce that KleanTeam will be attending the Recovered Carbon Black Conference in Barcelona, Spain from November 6th to 8th.

This year's Recovered Carbon Black Conference is going to be really exciting with lots of positive company news, progress, and momentum building in the recovered carbon black ("rCB") sector.” — Jesse Klinkhamer, CEO of Klean Industries Inc

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, October 9, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- Vancouver, British Columbia – Klean Industries Inc. (“Klean”), a leading tire pyrolysis equipment manufacturer that designs and builds pyrolysis projects for processing hydrocarbon-based waste such as end-of-life tires, is pleased to announce that members of the KleanTeam will be attending the Recovered Carbon Black Conference in Barcelona, Spain from November 6th to 8th. Members of the KleanTeam include Mr. Jesse Klinkhamer – CEO, Mark VandeVoorde – MD & Head of Commodity Sales, Marc Schwarzlose – Director of Project Development, and Dr. Martin Loffler – Head of Tire Pyrolysis Engineering.In 2022, the Recovered Carbon Black Conference sold out a month before with over 280 rCB representatives. As one of Europe's leading rCB industry events, the conference provides a unique opportunity for delegates to get the latest industry information and network face-to-face with global experts. The Recovered Carbon Black conference brings together key industry stakeholders to discuss current challenges and future opportunities within the Recovered Carbon Black sector.The Recovered Carbon Black Conference will provide a unique forum to hear from the pyrolysis industry veterans, experts, and innovators who will share their perspectives on the rapidly growing Recovered Carbon Black market. Several industry leaders from around the world will share their expertise, case studies, projects, and the latest developments.Recovered Carbon Black Conference 2023 highlights include:*** An exclusive day-one presentation following up on the November call for action from Michelin and Bridgestone;*** A CEO panel discussion with on strategic updates from rCB companies – Bolder Industries, Circtec, Pyrum Innovations, and Scandinavian Enviro Systems;*** 23 presentations covering, rCB business updates, regulatory compliance, testing and characterization, pyrolysis oil, technical breakthroughs, and more;*** Over 20 leading industry speakers including Bridgestone, Michelin, Cabot Corporation, Continental, Hankook, Ergon, Notch Consulting, Bolder Industries, and Circtec to name a few.Recovered carbon black can be attributed to 5% of the global +1 billion-dollar market and is driven by end-user needs and consumer demands for sustainable alternatives to tackle the ever-growing problem of end-of-life tyres.The Recovered Carbon Black Conference provides a much-needed platform for experts and innovators, who research, develop, and commercialize recovered carbon black to stay updated on the latest market developments, challenges, and opportunities.Delegates can expect to hear from leading industry experts as they provide a 360-degree perspective of the market.*** Carbon black producers will share their challenges via in-depth case studies*** Vendors and technology providers will discuss industry trends and technology platforms*** End users will offer their views on recovered carbon black and their future vision on sustainability.Who Attends the Recovered Carbon Black Conference?Join the conference this November and network with raw material suppliers, carbon black manufacturers, equipment solution providers, tire recycle companies, rCB users, virgin / traditional carbon black companies, and many more.Previous attendees include Continental, Hankook, Semperit, Cabot, Sumitomo Rubber Industries, Greenergy, Michelin, Cooper, Goodyear, Hexpol Compounding, and MAKROchem to name but a few.Representatives from across the global supply chain come together to attend rCB each year. The Recovered Carbon Black Conference provided a much-needed platform for experts and innovators, who research, develop, and commercialize recovered carbon black to stay updated on the latest market developments, challenges, and opportunities.Klean Industries ("Klean") provides best-in-class technologies and solutions in the waste-to-value industry. Our international team of award-winning experts has decades of experience in the design, engineering, and manufacturing of the highest-quality equipment to convert waste streams into valuable energy and resources. Our unique products and services are a result of combined know-how in the design of recycling, resource recovery, waste management, and power generation projects. Our global project management expertise safeguards timelines and budgets enabling projects to be delivered in less time and at lower costs.Klean uses proprietary technologies to rapidly develop projects that produce the highest quality fuels, recovered Carbon Blacks ("rCB"), and green hydrogen from various kinds of feedstocks. Our knowledge and skillfulness provide a specialization in building projects that use advanced thermal technologies such as pyrolysis, gasification, and carbonization, which convert end-of-life tires, waste plastics, and municipal solid waste into domestic energy, sustainable commodities, and new cleantech jobs. We create a symbiosis between waste, resources, and energy. Klean Industries is the link between the low carbon, circular economy, and the goal of zero waste to landfill.LinkedIn ~ www.linkedin.com/companies/kleanindustries YouTube ~ www.youtube.com/KleanIndustries Facebook ~ www.facebook.com/KleanIndustries Instagram ~ www.instagram.com/kleanindustries Twitter ~ www.twitter.com/kleanindustries CORPORATE HEADQUARTERSKlean Industries Inc.Suite 2500 - 700 W. Georgia St.,Vancouver, BC,Canada, V7Y1B3(T) +1.604.637.9609(T) +1.866.302.5928(F) +1.604.637.9609

Klean Industries Tyre Pyrolysis Processing Technology & Waste Recycling Tire Solutions