Heroes Meet Knights! Santa Clara Championship Parade: Tai Ji Men Is the Final Highlight

The Hakka Buma Formation of Tai Ji Men was a favorite among the audience.

SCPOC invited Tai Ji Men, the International Goodwill Ambassadors for Peace, to perform in the parade this year. Dr. Hong Tao Tze, the Zhang-men-ren (grandmaster) of Tai Ji Men, waved his hand to the audience on the lead car, followed by a variety of gods

The American firefighters and the Tai Ji Men knights marched together in front and behind the parade procession, with heroes and knights coming together in harmony.

The Tai Ji Men parade procession was the most enthusiastic focal point for interacting with the public that day.