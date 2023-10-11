High School Girls Mean Business: Artemis Girls Business Academy Officially Launches on International Day of the Girl
New non-profit informs and empowers teen girls to explore careers in business by enabling them to meet, learn from, and get inspired by professional women.
I was frustrated when researching careers, especially in business. Nothing existed that addressed the needs of high school girls like me, so I created Artemis Girls Business Academy.”LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, October 11, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Artemis Girls Business Academy (Artemis GBA) is proud to announce its official debut timed in celebration with the International Day of the Girl on Oct. 11. The 501c3 non-profit organization is dedicated to informing and empowering teen girls to explore careers in business by enabling them to meet, learn from, and get inspired by professional women.
— Remy Tsukahira
“I created Artemis Girls Business Academy because I was overwhelmed and frustrated when researching potential college majors and careers, especially in the areas of business and entrepreneurship,” said Remy Tsukahira, founder of Artemis Girls Business Academy. “The best resources were limited to college students or didn’t specifically address the needs of high school girls like me. I knew I wasn’t the only one feeling this way, so I created Artemis Girls Business Academy so girls could share resources, information, and access to professional women in business.”
During Artemis GBA’s soft launch phase, the organization held its first Speaker Series event featuring Solara Suncare CEO Stephanie DiPisa. She shared helpful advice on how to launch a start-up, as well as the joys and challenges of being a small business owner. DiPisa also gave great advice about college, including how girls shouldn’t feel locked into a career that necessarily matches their major.
In addition to the Speaker Series, Artemis GBA provides an informative blog featuring interviews with leading female university business and gender professors, as well as observations on current gender equity issues, such as venture capital funding for female sports teams.
Future Artemis GBA programming includes Informational Interviews and a Mentorship Program to connect girls directly with professionals for one-on-one support.
THE FUTURE IS FEMALE
In a 2015 podcast interview, Wharton management professor Ethan Mollick shared his study on gender differences in business, commenting that one reason why there are more male entrepreneurs than female ones is because women, “have fewer role models and less of a good basis to start things with.”
The importance of having female business leaders was highlighted in a March 2023 American Psychological Association article citing that “women leaders help increase productivity, enhance collaboration, inspire organizational dedication, and improve fairness.”
“It’s really important to me that we tackle this social and financial issue early, because this is my community’s future,” added Tsukahira. “Forbes recently reported that only 10.4% of Fortune 500 companies are led by female CEOs. My hope is that percentage will be at least 50% by the time I’m old enough to be in charge.”
