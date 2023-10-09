Torrie Crawford, CEO of Crawford Logistics and Associates, Announces the Weekly Live Event "Transportation Tuesdays."
Torrie Crawford, CEO of Crawford Logistics and Associates, is excited to announce the launch of his weekly live event, "Transportation Tuesdays."
"I'm looking forward to connecting with the transportation community and helping them reach their goals." ”CONYERS, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Crawford Logistics and Associates is proud to announce the launch of their weekly Instagram live event, "Transportation Tuesdays." Led by Torrie Crawford, CEO, transportation business owner, and professional truck driver with 25+ years of experience, "Transportation Tuesdays" will provide valuable industry insights, share expertise, and discuss the latest news in the transportation industry.
The live Instagram streams will occur every Tuesday through Instagram at 6:00 PM EST, starting on October 10, 2023. During each live stream, Torrie Crawford will address important topics, answer audience questions, and offer firsthand knowledge and experience to help entrepreneurs succeed in transportation.
"Transportation Tuesdays" is an excellent opportunity for individuals looking to start, run, and grow their commercial transportation business.
"I'm excited to launch 'Transportation Tuesdays' and provide valuable industry insights to help entrepreneurs succeed in transportation," said Torrie Crawford, CEO of Crawford Logistics and Associates.
"Transportation Tuesdays" live streams will also be available on Torrie Crawford's YouTube channel.
To receive reminders for upcoming live events and stay informed about "Transportation Tuesdays," interested individuals are encouraged to subscribe to the Crawford Logistics and Associates newsletter via link https://eepurl.com/izF4UA or the official website crawfordlogisticsandassociates.com.
In addition to the live sessions, Crawford Logistics and Associates offers personalized services tailored to the needs of aspiring and existing transportation business owners. With years of experience, their team provides invaluable support and peace of mind to their clients. Online consultations may be booked on the official CLA's website, crawfordlogisticsandassociates.com
