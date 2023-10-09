Jim Marsh Kia announces $8,500 in Instant Rebate Incentives on 2023 Kia EV6 Vehicles

Jim Marsh Kia Logo Jim Marsh Kia, new and used car dealership in Las Vegas 2023 Kia EV6

Customers seeking the future of driving can now enjoy savings as Jim Marsh Kia presents instant rebate incentives of up to $8,500 on the stunning 2023 Kia EV6.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The 2023 Kia EV6 has been making waves in the EV world, and for all the right reasons. With its cutting-edge technology, impressive range, and eco-friendly design, it's a vehicle that's shaping the future of automotive excellence. Jim Marsh Kia recognizes the significance of this remarkable EV, and they are now making it more accessible than ever.

Now customers who visit the Las Vegas Car Dealership can take advantage of this unbeatable deal. For every purchase of a 2023 Kia EV6, customers can enjoy instant rebate incentives that range from $6,000 to an astonishing $8,500, depending on the trim and configuration they choose.

"We believe in the future of electric vehicles, and we want our customers to be part of this exciting journey," says Jim Marsh, owner of Jim Marsh Kia. "With the 2023 Kia EV6 and these generous instant rebates, we're making it easier for everyone to embrace sustainable driving without compromising on style, performance, or affordability."

The 2023 Kia EV6 represents a quantum leap in electric vehicle technology. Boasting a sleek and aerodynamic design, this EV not only turns heads but also delivers a driving experience like no other. Key highlights of the 2023 Kia EV6 include:

Exceptional Range: The EV6 offers an impressive range of up to 310 miles on a single charge, ensuring you can go the distance without worry.

Rapid Charging: With the capability to charge from 10% to 80% in just 18 minutes, you can spend less time at charging stations and more time on the road.

Cutting-Edge Technology: The EV6 is equipped with state-of-the-art tech features, including a panoramic 14-inch touchscreen, augmented reality head-up display, and a suite of advanced driver-assistance systems.

Sustainable Luxury: The interior is crafted with eco-friendly materials, providing a luxurious and comfortable cabin that's also environmentally responsible.

Jim Marsh Kia's instant rebate incentive program is not just about saving customers money; it's about making a positive impact on the environment. With every 2023 Kia EV6 sold, the dealership is contributing to a greener future. Electric vehicles produce zero tailpipe emissions, reducing carbon footprints and helping combat climate change.

Moreover, the instant rebate incentives serve as an acknowledgment of the importance of sustainable transportation. As the automotive industry shifts towards electric mobility, Jim Marsh Kia is leading the charge by providing accessible and attractive options for eco-conscious consumers.

Claiming the instant rebate on a 2023 Kia EV6 at Jim Marsh Kia is a straightforward process:

Visit Jim Marsh Kia's showroom located at 8555 W Centennial Pkwy Bldg B, Las Vegas, Nevada.

Choose your preferred 2023 Kia EV6 trim and configuration.

Consult with our knowledgeable sales team to determine the exact instant rebate amount for your selected model.

Complete your purchase and enjoy the thrill of driving into a sustainable future while saving big.

Act Now for Unprecedented Savings

This limited-time offer from Jim Marsh Kia is expected to generate immense interest among drivers who are eager to embrace the future of electric mobility. With instant rebate incentives of up to $8,500, there has never been a better time to make the switch to an eco-friendly and cutting-edge vehicle.

Don't miss out on this incredible opportunity to drive home a 2023 Kia EV6 with substantial savings. Visit Jim Marsh Kia today and experience the future of driving, available right now.