CPV constitutes development model for Latin American parties: PT leader

MEXICO CITY The Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) is always a model of development for many political parties in Latin America, General Secretary of the Mexican Labour Party (PT) Alberto Anaya Guitiérrez has said.

Guitiérrez made the comment while hosting a banquet in Mexico City on October 6 for a CPV delegation attending the annual international conference themed “political parties and a new society”, led by Vice Chairman of the CPV Central Committee’s Commission for Internal Affairs Nguyễn Thái Học.

The PT leader expressed his admiration for the struggle for national liberation of the Vietnamese people and President Hồ Chí Minh, affirming that the success of Việt Nam today depends on the key role of the CPV which has brought Việt Nam from a poor, backward and war-affected country to a rich and strong nation with an increasingly important position and role in the region and the world.

Thanking for the special affection and practical support that the PT leader as well as left-wing parties and progressive forces in Mexico and Latin America have given to the Vietnamese Party and people, Học emphasised that these are actions that clearly demonstrated the position and increasing influence of the PT in particular and the left-wing movement in Latin America in general.

While in Mexico, the CPV delegation also worked with Mexican Undersecretary of Foreign Affairs Carmen Moreno Toscano, and Sofia Carvajal, member of the Mexican Chamber of Deputies and secretary of international affairs of the Institutional Revolutionary Party (PRI).

At the meeting with Carmen Moreno Toscano, the two sides affirmed their determination to bring the bilateral relations to a new height.

While meeting Sofia Carvajal, Học said that the CPV always attaches importance to its cooperation with the PRI which has always supported Vietnam in the past and at present.

On the sidelines of the conference hosted by the PT, Học also had working sessions with Alfredo Femat Bañuelos, Chair of the Mexican Chamber of Deputies' Foreign Affairs Committee, and Chairman of the Mexico-Vietnam Friendship Parliamentarians’ Group; Citlalli Hernandez Mora, Secretary General of Mexico's ruling party National Regeneration Movement (MORENA); Deputy Head of the Ideological Department of the Communist Party of Cuba Ludmila Alamo; Venezuelan Deputy Foreign Minister Rander Peña Ramírez; and General Secretary of the Dominican Republic's United Left Movement (MIU) Miguel Mejia. VNA/VNS