Việt Nam extends condolences to Syria over deadly drone attack

VIETNAM, October 8 -  

 

HÀ NỘI — Top leaders of Việt Nam on Saturday extended condolences to their Syrian counterparts over the death of more than 100 people and injury of many others after a drone attack on a Syrian military academy in the western city of Homs two days earlier.

President Võ Văn Thưởng sent a message of condolences to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, while Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính extended condolences to his Syrian counterpart Hussein Arnous and National Assembly Chairman Vương Đình Huệ cabled a message of condolences to Speaker of the Syrian People’s Council Hammouda Youssef Sabbagh.

The same day, Minister of Foreign Affairs Bùi Thanh Sơn extended condolences to Syrian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates Faisal Al-Meqdad. — VNS

 

