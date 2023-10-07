Security Alert #2:  U.S. Embassy Jerusalem (October 7, 2023) 

Security Alert: U.S. Embassy Jerusalem (October 7, 2023)

Location: Israel, the West Bank, and Gaza

Event: Security Alert #2 (October 7, 2023)

The U.S. Embassy continues to closely monitor the security situation in the Gaza periphery (the areas of Israel near Gaza) and in Gaza. Since this morning, thousands of rockets have been fired from Gaza across southern and central Israel, including Tel Aviv and Jerusalem, and Hamas militants infiltrated Israeli areas near Gaza, killing and wounding civilians and Israeli security forces and taking hostages. Israeli security forces have begun a military operation in the Gaza periphery and Gaza. The security situation remains dynamic. The crossings between Israel and Gaza are closed until further notice.

Ben Gurion Airport remains open, but the security situation and staff availability could affect flights. Please check with the airlines on the availability of flights and flight status.

U.S. citizens are reminded to remain vigilant and take appropriate steps to increase their security awareness as security incidents, including mortar and rocket fire, often take place without warning. U.S. citizens in Gaza who wish to leave and can do so safely are advised to check the status of the Rafah Crossing into Egypt.

U.S. Embassy personnel are still currently sheltering in place. U.S. government personnel continue to be prohibited from travel to Gaza and areas within seven (7) miles of Gaza.

U.S. citizens can find additional information regarding steps to take in case of mortar and rocket fire in the Country Information for Israel, the West Bank and Gaza (https://travel.state.gov/content/travel/en/international-travel/International-Travel-Country-Information-Pages/IsraeltheWestBankandGaza.html):

U.S. citizens should take this into consideration when planning their own activities.

The Embassy will continue to review the security situation and will provide additional information as needed.

Assistance:

U.S. Embassy Jerusalem

14 David Flusser St.

Jerusalem

Telephone: +972-3-519-7575

E-mail: JerusalemACS@state.gov

Website: https://il.usembassy.gov/

U.S. Embassy Branch Office Tel Aviv

71 HaYarkon St.

Tel Aviv

Telephone: +972-3-519-7575

E-mail: TelAvivACS@state.gov

Website: https://il.usembassy.gov/

State Department – Consular Affairs

888-407-4747or 202-501-4444

Israel, West Bank, and Gaza Country Information

Israel, West Bank, and Gaza Travel Advisory

Enroll in Safe Traveler Enrollment Program (STEP) to receive security updates

By U.S. Mission Israel | 7 October, 2023 | Topics: Alert