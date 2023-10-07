Machine Learning Chip Market size is Projected to Reach $37,849.8 Million by 2025 | Registering a CAGR of 40.8%

Machine Learning Chip Market

The global machine learning chip market growth is driven by emergence of quantum computing, growth in number of machine learning applications, and trend in artificial intelligence (AI)” — David Correa

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE , UNITED STATES, October 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research published a report on the Machine Learning Chip Market by Chip Type, Technology, and Industry Vertical: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018-2025.

The global machine learning chip market was valued at $2,425.6 million in 2017, and is projected to reach $37,849.8 million by 2025, registering a CAGR of 40.8% from 2018 to 2025.

Machine learning is a sub-set of artificial intelligence which performs tasks related to AI. It is currently being adopted by several industries around the world. This technology uses algorithms and computational methods to teach computers to think the way humans and animals may react in a particular situation. The performance of this machine learning algorithm can be improved by increasing the number of trials.

The trend in artificial intelligence (AI), use of machine learning in numerous applications and emergence of quantum computing are the factors which increase the demand for machine learning chip market. In addition, the development of autonomous robots that can control themselves without human intervention is anticipated to provide potential growth opportunities for the market.

However, dearth of skilled workforce and AI phobia are the major restraints of the market. Moreover, increase in demand for smart homes & cities, rise in efforts to make more human-like robots and popularity of IoT across the globe are expected to create tremendous opportunities for the market expansion.

Competitive Analysis:

The competitive environment of the machine learning chip industry is further examined in the report. It includes details about the key players in the market's strengths, product portfolio, machine learning chip market share and size analysis, operational results, and market positioning. It comprises the actions taken by the players to grow and expand their presence through agreements and entering new business sectors. Mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, and product launches are some of the other techniques used by players.

Some of the major key players of the machine learning chip industry include:

⦁ AMD (Advanced Micro Devices)

⦁ Google Inc.

⦁ Intel Corporation

⦁ NVIDIA

⦁ Baidu

⦁ Bitmain Technologies

⦁ Qualcomm

⦁ Amazon

⦁ Xilinx

⦁ Samsung

The global machine learning chip market holds a high potential for the semiconductor industry. The current business scenario is witnessing an increase in the demand for machine learning chips, particularly in the developing regions, such as China, India, and others. The key players operating in the industry adopt various techniques to provide customers with advanced and innovative product offerings.

Key Benefits for Stakeholders:

⦁ This study comprises an analytical depiction of the global machine learning chip market with current trends and future estimations to depict the imminent investment pockets.

⦁ The overall market potential is determined to understand the profitable trends to gain a strong foothold.

⦁ The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities with a detailed impact analysis.

⦁ Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers in the industry.

⦁ The report includes the market share of key vendors and machine learning chip market trends.

