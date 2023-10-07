Tolentino backs proper guidance for barangay officials to avoid forgotten mandates

MANILA -- Senator Francis "Tol" Tolentino told the Local Government Academy (LGA) Assistant Director Esmeralda Purnell on Saturday that barangay officials should be equipped with proper materials and training to avoid having forgotten mandates.

In his weekly radio program on DZRH, Tolentino said that the materials for barangay officials "should be updated enough to include new assignments or forgotten assignments."

This is in reference with the ongoing Senate Justice panel inquiry led by Tolentino on the kasambahay Elvie Vergara case.

"Kung nabalitaan ninyo yung hearing ko nitong Elvie Vergara case, it stemmed from the fact na 'yong kapitan, di ginagawa 'yong trabaho niya na dapat may database ng mga kasambahay sa kanilang barangay hall," Sen. Tol said.

The lawmaker urged Purrell: "Dapat siguro may mga checklist kayo ng mga batas, doon sa mga OFWs, sa mga kasambahay, sa speed limits, para alam nila (barangay officials) kung ano ang mga importante."

Purrell committed to incorporate Tolentino's insights.

Meanwhile, Tolentino noted that the upcoming Barangay Elections will only grant a two-year term and the LGA should craft the modules and trainings accordingly for the re-electionists, and returning and first time candidates.