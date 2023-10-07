Submit Release
News Search

There were 544 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 464,807 in the last 365 days.

Tolentino backs proper guidance for barangay officials to avoid forgotten mandates

PHILIPPINES, October 7 - Press Release
October 7, 2023

Tolentino backs proper guidance for barangay officials to avoid forgotten mandates

MANILA -- Senator Francis "Tol" Tolentino told the Local Government Academy (LGA) Assistant Director Esmeralda Purnell on Saturday that barangay officials should be equipped with proper materials and training to avoid having forgotten mandates.

In his weekly radio program on DZRH, Tolentino said that the materials for barangay officials "should be updated enough to include new assignments or forgotten assignments."

This is in reference with the ongoing Senate Justice panel inquiry led by Tolentino on the kasambahay Elvie Vergara case.

"Kung nabalitaan ninyo yung hearing ko nitong Elvie Vergara case, it stemmed from the fact na 'yong kapitan, di ginagawa 'yong trabaho niya na dapat may database ng mga kasambahay sa kanilang barangay hall," Sen. Tol said.

The lawmaker urged Purrell: "Dapat siguro may mga checklist kayo ng mga batas, doon sa mga OFWs, sa mga kasambahay, sa speed limits, para alam nila (barangay officials) kung ano ang mga importante."

Purrell committed to incorporate Tolentino's insights.

Meanwhile, Tolentino noted that the upcoming Barangay Elections will only grant a two-year term and the LGA should craft the modules and trainings accordingly for the re-electionists, and returning and first time candidates.

You just read:

Tolentino backs proper guidance for barangay officials to avoid forgotten mandates

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more