Security Alert: U.S. Embassy Jerusalem (October 7, 2023)

Location: Israel, the West Bank, and Gaza

Event: Security Alert

The U.S. Embassy is closely monitoring the security situation as a result of rockets fired from Gaza across southern and central Israel, including Tel Aviv and Jerusalem, and the infiltration of Hamas militants. The U.S. Embassy is aware that there have been casualties as a result of these incidents. U.S. citizens are reminded to remain vigilant and take appropriate steps to increase their security awareness as security incidents, including mortar and rocket fire, often take place without warning.

U.S. Embassy personnel are currently sheltering in place. U.S. government personnel continue to be prohibited from travel to Gaza and areas within seven (7) miles of Gaza.

U.S. citizens can find additional information regarding steps to take in case of mortar and rocket fire in the Country Information for Israel, the West Bank and Gaza (https://travel.state.gov/content/travel/en/international-travel/International-Travel-Country-Information-Pages/IsraeltheWestBankandGaza.html):

Mortar and Rocket Fire: In the event of mortar or rocket fire, a “red alert” siren may be activated. Treat all such alerts as real; follow the instructions from local authorities and seek shelter immediately. Know the location of your closest shelter or protected space. U.S. government personnel and their family members may be restricted from traveling to areas affected by rocket activity, sirens, and/or the opening of bomb shelters. For additional information on appropriate action to take upon hearing a siren or explosion, see the Israel Defense Forces Home Front Command website (available on devices within Israel) or view the Preparedness Information PDF. U.S. citizens may also wish to download the free Israel Defense Forces Home Front Command application on Android or Apple devices to receive real-time security and safety alerts. Free commercial applications, such as Red Alert: Israel, are also available.

U.S. citizens should take this into consideration when planning their own activities.

The Embassy will continue to review the security situation and will provide additional information as needed.

Assistance:

U.S. Embassy Jerusalem

14 David Flusser St.

Jerusalem

Telephone: +972-3-519-7575



E-mail: JerusalemACS@state.gov

Website: https://il.usembassy.gov/

U.S. Embassy Branch Office Tel Aviv

71 HaYarkon St.

Tel Aviv

Telephone: +972-3-519-7575

E-mail: TelAvivACS@state.gov

Website: https://il.usembassy.gov/

State Department – Consular Affairs

888-407-4747or 202-501-4444

Israel, West Bank, and Gaza Country Information

Israel, West Bank, and Gaza Travel Advisory

Enroll in Safe Traveler Enrollment Program (STEP) to receive security updates

