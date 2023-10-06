Submit Release
Increased support to end violence against women

CANADA, October 6 - Everyone has the right to live free from violence. With a renewed focus on ending sexual violence prevention, PEI is increasing the Violence Against Women Prevention Grant from a $75,000 to a $300,000 this year.

The Violence Against Women Prevention Grant provides funding to community organizations for innovative projects that will enhance awareness, education and action to help prevent violence against women in Prince Edward Island. 

“Violence is never okay. Our government is committed to preventing violence against women and girls. Collaborating with community organizations to support their work is one of the most effective ways we can help put an end to violence in our communities.” 

- Education and Early Years Minister and Minister responsible for the Status of Women Natalie Jameson

“Gender-based violence (GBV) is one of the most pervasive, deadly, and deeply rooted human rights violations of our time,’’ said the Honourable Marci Ien, Federal Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Youth. ‘’We know that we need to continue investing in front-line organizations that address the root causes of violence, because they offer life-saving supports to survivors. This investment is an important step towards building safer communities for everyone in Prince Edward Island.”

This year, the focus theme will be Sexual Violence Prevention and Response (although all forms of gender-based violence prevention will be considered). Deadline for application is November 3, 2023 (4:00 PM) .

Funding for the Violence Against Women Prevention Grant is provided through the PEI Interministerial Women’s Secretariat and Women and Gender Equality Canada.

Media contact:
Autumn Tremere
PEI Interministerial Women’s Secretariat
agtremere@gov.pe.ca

Nanki Singh  
Press Secretary  
Office of the Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Youth  
819-665-2632 
Nanki.Singh@fegc-wage.gc.ca   

Media Relations  
Women and Gender Equality Canada  
819-420-6530  
FEGC.Media.WAGE@fegc-wage.gc.ca

