Bob Crane Signs Publishing Deal with CelebrityPress® to Co-Author, “Success Redefined” with Jack Canfield

Bob Crane, an accomplished entrepreneur with over 40 years of experience as a business owner as a Hawaii tour operator and nationwide tax consulting, has signed a publishing deal with CelebrityPress®. He will co-author a transformative book with the esteemed author Jack Canfield, titled, "Success Redefined."

Readers can anticipate the release of "Success Redefined" in 2024, where Bob, alongside Jack Canfield, will share valuable insights for achieving personal goals on one's terms.

Bob's diverse career began in Hawaii, where he thrived for 14 years, embracing his passion for surfing, sailing, and scuba diving. In 1977, he pioneered the first-ever Kayak River Tour in Hawaii, gaining recognition on travel adventure shows like PM magazine. His tours were featured in publications such as Cosmopolitan and Life, and even hosted the cast of the 1993 miniseries "The Thorn Birds." His ventures found a place in major tour operator programs like American Express Travel, Pleasant Hawaiian Holidays, and American Hawaii Cruises. Bob also managed hotel pool and beach concessions for esteemed resorts like Sheraton Coconut Beach, Kauai Surf Resort, and activity booking centers at Poipu Kai and Princeville resorts. His adventurous spirit led him to guide sea kayaking and camping trips along stunning coastlines in Hawaii, Tahiti, Samoa, and the Cook Islands.

After Hawaii, Bob transitioned to the tax industry, where he has spent 25 years. He is recognized as a leading expert in tax resolution solutions, renowned for simplifying complex IRS and state procedures for his clients. As President of Fix Your Tax Problem Inc., Bob has successfully resolved thousands of tax cases in all fifty states, helping clients nationwide navigate the tax landscape.

In addition to his professional achievements, Bob is a talented songwriter and musician, having composed over 50 songs. He has been a voting member of the Recording Academy for 12 years, contributing to the selection of Grammy winners annually. As the San Rafael chapter manager of West Coast Songwriters for 13 years, Bob supports fellow songwriters through monthly songwriting open mic events. He is also a 13-year member of Business Network International, where he serves as a director consultant, aiding fellow members in business growth.

Bob and his wife Mary, who celebrate their 40th anniversary on February 2nd, 2024, reside in San Rafael and cherish their decades-long journey together.

For more information about Bob, please visit:

www.fixyourtaxproblem.com

www.robertcranemusic.com