With Inspiration of Walt Whitman, Ralph Waldo Emerson, and Henry David Thoreau, International Poet Austin J. Haines, the Digital Bard, Mesmerizes HHH Expo Audience

Mt. Laurel, NJ – Renowned poet, author, and life and business strategist Austin J. Haines, known as the "Digital Bard," graced the Holistic Health and Healing Expo 2023 (HHH Expo) this October with his poetic prowess and transformative insights. His mid-life oasis journey from a Fortune 500 sales executive to an indie author, keynote speaker, and life and business strategist has been everything inspirational.

"...felt like something deep inside me was unlocked today. Austin changed [an] aura!" shared Bob, who came with this wife.

Austin's recent appearance at the HHH Expo, a holistic wellness and natural healing gathering, has been a testament to his commitment to helping individuals discover their own "Seeds of Infinitude®." His poetic mid-life oasis journey, reminiscent of the greats like Walt Whitman, Ralph Waldo Emerson, and Henry David Thoreau, has been hope and inspiration for many.

"Austin helped liberate a voice today," said an enthralled audience member, Jasmine.

The HHH Expo, sponsored by Natural Awakenings of South Jersey and hosted by founder Shae Marcus, witnessed over 2000 guests last year and is a paramount resource connecting attendees to age-old holistic practices adapted for today's world. With speakers and workshops that echo the teachings of renowned thought leaders, the expo is more than just an event—it's a movement. The next HHH Expo that Austin J. Haines is presenting is at The Drexelbrook, Drexel Hill, PA, on October 15, 2023, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Austin narrated a passage from his best-selling book, "Flashpoint, Manifesting the Moment of Your Big Breakthrough," which comes highly recommended, with an endorsement from Daymond John, a celebrated entrepreneur and one of the original sharks on ABC's hit television show, 'The Shark Tank.'"

Austin's poetic expressions resonate deeply with the holistic wellness community, drawing parallels with the philosophical journeys of Walt Whitman, Ralph Waldo Emerson, and Henry David Thoreau. His upcoming book, "Seeds of Infinitude®," promises to be a treasure trove of poetic gems to inspire and uplift readers."

For those amidst mid-life, Austin has shifted mid-life from a time often associated with crisis to a time of positivity, more a mid-life oasis. To explore living a mid-life oasis, reach out for more information. And, those desiring to experience a MidLife Oasis Retreat in Costa Rica, March 2-10, 2024, talk one-on-one with Austin.

For those eager to embark on a transformative mid-life oasis journey with Austin J. Haines, visit AustinJHaines.com and join the "Seeds of Infinitude®" mailing list to stay updated on his latest offerings and events.

About Austin J. Haines:

Austin J. Haines, an indie author, hired speaker, and sought-after life and business strategist, helps multimillionaires launch their brands, guides countless entrepreneurs to clarify their messaging and purpose, and even realigns couples considering divorce. Haines resigned from a 19-year successful Fortune 500 company sales position to answer the call of his soul resorting to nature and the outpouring of ink.

Haines quickly authored three books, with a fourth on the way, Seeds of Infinitude®. Although prose became commonplace for Haines, poetry was an afterthought—but his soul called once again, pouring out verse soulfully impacting his clients, friends, and followers in a deeply profound way. Now appointed as the Digital Bard, poetry has become a headlining part of his inspirational talks and live experiential seminars.

Please take advantage of being one of the first to be made aware of the release of the book Seeds of Infinitude® and to hear Austin's poetry firsthand at events published on his public calendar. On the road, Haines intends his audiences, readers, and followers to discover their Seeds of Infinitude®.

To book the Digital Bard, Austin J. Haines, to speak at events, present at corporations and schools, or to be interviewed on radio, podcasts, or television, contact Dr. Andrea Adams-Miller, his publicist, by emailing AndreaAdamsMiller@TheREDCarpetConnection, or 419-722-6931, so that he can grace one's stage, organization, business, media source, or institution.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pdMiARyBTaQ

