Commission to Hold October Meeting in Collierville

NASHVILLE --- The Tennessee Fish and Wildlife Commission will return to Shelby County for a one-day meeting on Friday, Oct. 13 starting at 9 a.m. It will be held at the Marriott Courtyard Collierville.

Mark McBride, Forestry and Wildlife Assistant Chief, will present an update on the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency’s new deer and turkey management process. This will include a timeline to show the individual steps of the process completed to date and tie those into the benefits of the new process.

 McBride will also discuss four public meetings scheduled later this month in four locations to encourage attendance and the opportunity to provide input. The meeting locations are the West Tennessee AgResearch and Education Center in Jackson (Oct. 23). TWRA Region II Ray Bell Building in Nashville (Oct. 24-live stream), Crossville Shooting Sports Park (Oct. 25) and TWRA Region IV in Morristown (Oct. 26). All the public meetings are 6-8 p.m., local time.

The Biodiversity Division Aquatic Biologist Parker Hildreth will give a presentation on National Geographic’s efforts to complete a photo ark of the aquatic biodiversity of Tennessee. A multi-state and federal agency cooperative effort contributed to the project. 

TWRA Deputy Director of Field Operations, Brandon Wear, will preview changes to the current license and permit rule, to include a new OHV permit system and fee structure that will better support Tennessee’s OHV program and improve implementation and management.  

Hunter Daniels, who earlier was announced as the Mississippi Flyway Waterfowl Officer of the Year, will be introduced to the Commission. Major Brian Elkins, who represents TWRA on the Mississippi Flyway Council Law Enforcement Committee will present the award.

