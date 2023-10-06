Ilham Aliyev received Minister of Roads and Urban Development of Iran

AZERBAIJAN, October 6 - President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received Minister of Roads and Urban Development of the Islamic Republic of Iran and co-chairman of the State Commission on economic, trade and humanitarian cooperation between Azerbaijan and Iran Mehrdad Bazrpash.

The head of state stressed the importance of the groundbreaking ceremony for the construction of a bridge and border and customs infrastructure, as well as shore fortification projects in the area near Aghband settlement of the Zangilan district, and said that this would contribute to the further strengthening of friendly relations between the two countries.

President Ilham Aliyev noted that Azerbaijan was continuing its activities on the creation of transport corridors in both bilateral and multilateral formats. He noted the importance of the construction of the bridge and border and customs infrastructure near Aghband settlement of the Zangilan district, adding that the groundbreaking ceremony for shore fortification projects in the area was significant from the standpoint of the diversification of these roads.

President Ilham Aliyev underlined the construction of roads and railways connecting the two countries was of great importance for the region and would serve stability and cooperation for the entire region.

The head of state also noted the significance of the work carried out towards the development of the North-South transport corridor and further expansion of its capacity.

Saying that the agenda of bilateral relations covered not only the transport sector but also a broad range of other areas, the President of Azerbaijan hailed the activity of the Intergovernmental Commission, noting that good results had been achieved in all areas. The head of state pointed out that the Azerbaijani-Iranian friendship and cooperation were an important factor for the entire region.

President Ilham Aliyev also emphasized the importance of addressing regional issues with the participation of countries of the region, noted that Azerbaijan had initiated cooperation in a 3+3 format, and described the fact that meetings would soon be held in this format as a positive step.

Mehrdad Bazrpash conveyed the greetings of President of the Islamic Republic of Iran Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi to the President of Azerbaijan.

President Ilham Aliyev expressed his gratitude for the greetings, and asked the minister to pass on his greetings to the Iranian President.

The minister conveyed his congratulations on the occasion of reintegration of the Karabakh region of Azerbaijan, and described it as a very important event. He noted that after 30 years, the rights and fair position of Azerbaijan had fortunately been restored, as was the country's sovereignty.

Mehrdad Bazrpash said that countries and peoples of the region had deep historical and cultural ties with each other, adding that peace in the South Caucasus would create great prospects for the region.