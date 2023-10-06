Brookfield Renewable to Host Third Quarter 2023 Results Conference Call

BROOKFIELD, News, Oct. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brookfield Renewable (NYSE: BEP, BEPC; TSX: BEP.UN, BEPC) (“Brookfield Renewable”) will hold its Third Quarter 2023 Conference Call and Webcast on Friday, November 3, 2023 at 8:30 a.m. ET to discuss results and business initiatives.



Results will be released on Friday, November 3, 2023 at approximately 7:00 a.m. ET and will be available on our website at https://bep.brookfield.com/ under “Press Releases”.

Participants can join by conference call or webcast:

Conference Call

Please pre-register for conference call by clicking here

Upon registering, you will be emailed a dial-in number, direct passcode and unique PIN. This process will bypass the operator and avoid the queue.

Webcast

Please join and register by webcast clicking here



Brookfield Renewable

Brookfield Renewable operates one of the world’s largest publicly traded, pure-play renewable power platforms. Our portfolio consists of hydroelectric, wind, utility-scale solar and storage facilities in North America, South America, Europe and Asia, and totals approximately 31,300 megawatts of installed capacity and a development pipeline of approximately 134,400 megawatts of renewable power assets, 13 million metric tonnes per annum ("MMTPA") of carbon capture and storage, 3 million tons of recycled material and 4 million metric million British thermal units of renewable natural gas production annually. Investors can access its portfolio either through Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE: BEP; TSX: BEP.UN), a Bermuda-based limited partnership, or Brookfield Renewable Corporation (NYSE, TSX: BEPC), a Canadian corporation. Further information is available at https://bep.brookfield.com. Important information may be disseminated exclusively via the website; investors should consult the site to access this information.

Brookfield Renewable is the flagship listed renewable power company of Brookfield Asset Management, a leading global alternative asset manager with approximately $850 billion of assets under management.