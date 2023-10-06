Southampton Inn Provides the Premiere Accommodations for Cinema Lovers During the Hamptons International Film Festival
Long Island's premier accommodations showcase scene-stealing rooms and Blockbuster ambiance

The Hampton's premier hotel accommodations found at the Southampton Inn now have availability during the highly anticipated Hamptons Film Festival weekend (HIFF).
The 31st Annual Hamptons International Film Festival is stirring up a buzz already for the beloved event that started October 5th and run through until Thursday, October 12th. The event will open with the East Coast Premiere of Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi and Jimmy Chin’s “Nyad.” This movie will be the narrative feature directorial debut for the Academy Award-winning filmmaking duo and will star Annette Bening and Jodie Foster as well as Rhys Ifan.
As the Hamptons come alive with the magic of cinema, the Southampton Inn invites festival goers, filmmakers, and cinephiles to make their stay truly exceptional. With charming ambiance, impeccable service, and prime location in the heart of Southampton Village, the Southampton Inn provides the perfect haven for those attending the beloved film festival.
Elegant accommodations include 90 guest rooms, each with a slightly different décor. Individual temperature control, sparkling tiled bathrooms, refrigerators, and complimentary Wi-Fi are available in each room. There are even a few pet-friendly guest rooms available. The Tudor-style property holds several acres of manicured lawns and gardens that make up for lovely views on the grounds.
Even foodies will find a reason to visit the Southampton Inn with their award-winning Claude’s Restaurant. Breakfast is served daily from 7:00 am to 11:00 am, and weekend brunch is served from 10:00 am to 2:00 pm. Guests can dine in Claude's cafe, outside in the courtyard (weather permitting), or order food that can be taken back to the room or any of the beautiful sitting areas located throughout the property.
Guests can easily reach the location by car and find ample free parking on site, or they can take the Long Island Railroad to the village and be a short ride share or taxi cab away. In addition, for all those in need of conducting film deals, a perfect place to negotiate film sales or hold networking meetings can be found here with an ideal event space to rent.
The Southampton Inn and its Gardens (Photo Credit: Southampton Inn)
