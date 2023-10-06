Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,011 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 465,564 in the last 365 days.

Federal Reserve Board finalizes a rule establishing capital requirements for insurers supervised by the Board

October 06, 2023

Federal Reserve Board finalizes a rule establishing capital requirements for insurers supervised by the Board

For release at 3:15 p.m. EDT

The Federal Reserve Board on Friday finalized a rule establishing capital requirements for insurers supervised by the Board. The final rule is substantially similar to the proposal issued in September 2019.

The final rule includes a framework, known as the Building Block Approach, that builds on existing state-based insurance requirements, accounts for risks that are specific to the business of insurance, and is different from the calculations used for bank capital requirements. Under the Building Block Approach, a Board-supervised insurer is required to aggregate its top-tier company's capital requirements with its subsidiaries' requirements to determine its enterprise-wide requirement.

All Board-supervised insurers currently hold enough capital to comply with this rule, which takes effect as of January 1, 2024.

For media inquiries, please email [email protected] or call 202-452-2955.

You just read:

Federal Reserve Board finalizes a rule establishing capital requirements for insurers supervised by the Board

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more