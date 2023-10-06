United Kingdom Event Services Regional Outlook, New Trend Analysis and Forecast 2022-2031 - Allied Market Research

United Kingdom Event Services Market

Detailed analysis of the UK event services market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The UK event services market is driven by several factors, including the growth of the event management sector, the increasing demand of digital or virtual & hybrid events, and increasing technological advancements in the events industry of the country. The improved customer experience and effective consumer interaction have been one of the major focus areas of the event organizers in the country which in turn creates the requirement for professionally organized, effectively managed, and innovative event services in the UK. The growing level of digitization and technological advancements in UK events industry is enabling event organizing companies to avail technologically innovative event services to improve the experience of the attendees.

The UK event services market is segmented into Service, Event Type, End User, and Organization. On the basis of service, the market is fragmented into strategy, planning, budget & development; communication & logistics; attendees management & engagement; event catering; virtual or hybrid event enabler; location rental; and others. As per the event type, it is segregated into music concerts, festivals, sports, exhibitions & conferences, corporate events & seminar, and others. By end user, it is categorized into corporate, sports, education, entertainment, and others. According to the organization, it is classified into small & medium enterprises, large enterprises, and government bodies & NGOs.

The data-driven strategies are also adopted by the event service companies and event organizers to gain from the opportunity and reduce the risks. Effective pricing strategies and advertising campaigns are used by the key players in the industry to gain a higher share in the market. Virtual and hybrid events are experiencing significant demand in the industry in the UK, hence the leading companies in the market are focusing on offering or including the virtual or hybrid event management services in their portfolio. These strategies and developments are likely to contribute to the overall growth of the UK Events Services market.

The major players profiled in the report are Eventbrite UK, Uplister, Contraband Events, Oxo Towers Events, Gruveo, The Admirable Crichton Ltd., Big Fish Little Fish, Space Apart Hotel Solutions, Trinity Event Solutions and Cinnamon Events Ltd.

Key findings of the study :

• By service, the location rental segment was the highest contributor to the market in 2021, and is estimated to grow with a significant CAGR during the forecast period.

• By event type, the corporate events and seminars segment was the highest contributor to the market in 2021, and is estimated to grow with a significant CAGR during the forecast period.

• By end user, the entertainment segment was the highest contributor to the market in 2021, and is estimated to grow with a significant CAGR during the forecast period.

• By organization, the small and medium enterprises segment was the highest contributor to the market in 2021, and is estimated to grow with a significant CAGR during the forecast period.

