Shapiro Administration Kicks Off ‘Manufacturing Week’ With New Funding Award to Boost Workers’ Skills in Southwest Pennsylvania

The Digital Foundry at New Kensington is receiving a $200,000 grant to increase manufacturing industry skill sets through state-of-the-art digital technologies In recognition of the importance manufacturers have in making the Commonwealth one of the largest U.S. economies, Governor Josh Shapiro has proclaimed October 6-13, 2023, as ‘Manufacturing Week’ in Pennsylvania

New Kensington, PA – Today, Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) Director of Workforce Development Gwen Ross celebrated ‘Manufacturing Week’ by announcing a $200,000 grant to boost the skill sets of individuals participating in Penn State Digital Foundry of New Kensington’s innovative learning program. Governor Josh Shapiro proclaimed Manufacturing Week in Pennsylvania from October 6-13, 2023, to recognize and highlight the vital role manufacturers have in making the Commonwealth the sixth largest economy in the U.S.

Penn State New Kensington is receiving the new Manufacturing PA Training-to-Career (MTTC) grant to support the Digital Foundry’s learning program. The 15,044-square-foot innovation and manufacturing lab space helps individuals and companies build future-ready awareness and skill sets for the manufacturing industry through exposure to state-of-the-art digital technologies.

“Manufacturing has always been the backbone of our economy, and Penn State New Kensington is the perfect place to kick off Manufacturing Week as the Shapiro Administration works to make Pennsylvania an economic powerhouse,” said Director Ross. “Governor Shapiro is focused on growing our economy and building a Commonwealth where all Pennsylvanians have the freedom to chart their own course and have the opportunity to succeed. Our investment in the Digital Foundry of New Kensington will help students learn the special skills they need to become leaders in the manufacturing industry.”

There are various levels of Penn State certificate training that can be attained at the Digital Foundry of New Kensington. Entry level training covers the fundamentals of design and development, manufacturing, quality, industrial safety, and the building blocks of digital manufacturing. Other training includes components of digital manufacturing essentials as well deeper dives for manufacturing professionals to learn more advanced techniques and skills. The Digital Foundry also provides FANUC-certified automation training covering programming and operation of industrial robots in manufacturing.

“DCED was the first agency to provide grant funding for our workforce training programs, and we are thrilled that they are continuing to support our goals here in Southwestern Pennsylvania,” said Kevin Snider, Chancellor, Penn State New Kensington. “We will be able to further strengthen and expand upon the success we’ve seen in our first 16 months through our Penn State certificate programs. Our Digital Foundry is just one shining example of our university’s impact and land grant mission at work here in Pennsylvania.”

The Digital Foundry at New Kensington’s training programs were started in 2021 with help from a previous MTTC grant of $186,446. Nearly 100 students were trained through this initial round of the program, exceeding its initial target goal of 50 students.

Key Facts About Pennsylvania’s Manufacturing Industry

Manufacturing is at the heart of Pennsylvania’s economy:

6th largest manufacturing industry in the U.S. by employment

$113.2 billion in gross domestic product (GDP) in 2021

564,700+ employees (approximately 9.5 percent of all private sector jobs in PA)

14,000+ manufacturing establishments

Manufacturing offers well-paying, family-sustaining jobs in PA:

Manufacturing workers earn 33 percent more compared to the average for other nonfarm business in the state

$86,129 average compensation in manufacturing in PA, including benefits

Since taking office, Governor Josh Shapiro has been focused on creating real opportunity for Pennsylvanians, whether that’s through college or the workforce. The Governor’s bipartisan, commonsense 2023-24 budget delivers on that promise by investing $23.5 million in workforce training and vo-tech programs to prepare more students for skilled careers in the building, construction, and infrastructure industries and $6 million in pre-apprenticeship and apprenticeship programming so Pennsylvanians can earn-while-they-learn and secure a job that leads to family-sustaining wages. For more information, visit Governor Josh Shapiro’s 2023 Budget website.

For more information about the Manufacturing Week or the MTTC program, visit DCED website, and be sure to stay up-to-date with all of our agency news on Facebook, X, and LinkedIn.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Penny Ickes, Penny Ickes

# # #