Severe Manufactured Home Production Decline Continues in August 2023, per Manufactured Housing Association on 10.5.2023
Featured image MHARR website and their report on 10.5.2023 entitled: "Severe Manufactured Home Production Decline Continues In August 2023." https://manufacturedhousingassociationregulatoryreform.org/severe-manufactured-home-production-decline-continues-in-august-2023
October 2023 Top Ten Manufactured Housing Shipment States per Manufactured Housing Association for Regulatory Reform MHARR-and-MHProNews-Logos.
Manufactured Housing Institute must press HUD-FHFA-Fannie Mae-Freddie Mac to fully comply with existing laws (i.e.: MHIA-enhanced preemption-DTS) going forward.
Top Ten Manufactured Housing Shipment States - MHARR Graphic
In the midst of an ongoing affordable housing crisis, with housing costs reaching or nearing all-time highs, inherently affordable manufactured housing continues to significantly underperform, with production levels for 2023 far below the industry’s potential and even the diminished annual production averages of the past decade-plus. As MHARR has explained and documented, this decline continues to be driven by key failures within the industry’s post-production sector including, most significantly, discriminatory zoning exclusion (tolerated by HUD) and the stubborn refusal of Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac to securitize chattel loans for nearly 80% of the industry’s most affordable mainstream manufactured homes. Unless and until someone within the industry can fully explain any and all other possible reasons for this decline, which has left the industry in its current downward spiral, the Manufactured Housing Institute, as the only national association which collects representation dues from the post-production sector of the industry, has a duty and obligation to press HUD as well as Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac to fully comply with the relevant existing laws (i.e., the 2000 reform law and the Duty to Serve law) going forward.
The Manufactured Housing Association for Regulatory Reform is a Washington, D.C.- based national trade association representing the views and interests of independent producers of federally-regulated manufactured housing. ##
###
Experts Look at Manufactured Homes Video Interview Bill Matchneer, JD, Prior Program Director HUD Code Manufactured Housing by L.A. "Tony" Kovach MHProNews.com.