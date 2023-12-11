Watches and Finance: Investing in the World of Horological Luxury
Avi-Meir Zaslavski, founder of 999Watches, delves into why certain watches become valuable investments and how to choose watches for a savvy financial portfolio
Watches not only adorn your wrist but can also become valuable assets. Avi-Meir Zaslavski, founder of 999Watches, explores why some watches gain the status of valuable investments and how to make smart choices when investing in watches.
— Jacob Abraham
Watches are not just timekeepers; they are expressions of craftsmanship and artistry. Investing in a watch is like investing in a piece of history and culture that you can carry with you. The world of horological luxury is a fascinating blend of tradition and innovation. It's about appreciating the heritage of watchmaking while also looking towards the future. When choosing a watch for investment, remember that it's not just about the brand name or price tag. It's about finding a timepiece that resonates with you personally, as your passion for it can be a driving force in its appreciation.
Here are 10 factors to consider when regarding watches as investments:
Brand Reputation: Watches from renowned and respected brands are often more sought after in the market and may have high future value.
Historical Significance: Watches with historical significance or connections to important events can be particularly valuable.
Limited Editions: Watches in limited editions or collectible models can increase in value due to their rarity.
Condition and Care: Watches should be in excellent condition, and their owner should take diligent care to maintain their value.
Popularity and Demand: Watches in demand among collectors and enthusiasts can appreciate in value.
Technical Specifications: High-tech and unique features can add value to your watches.
Investment Advice: Seeking advice and consultations from experts in the field of watch investments can help make the right choice.
Stay Informed of Trends: Study current watch market trends to predict which models will be in demand in the future.
Diversify Investments: Consider watches as a part of your investment portfolio and diversify your assets.
Long-Term Vision: Watch investments often require time before they start yielding profits. Approach this investment with a long-term perspective.
Provenance and Documentation: The presence of original documentation, certificates of authenticity, and a detailed history of the watch can significantly boost its value, as it provides transparency and reassurance to potential buyers.
Artistic Design: Watches that feature unique and intricate designs, often the result of collaborations with renowned artists or designers, can become highly sought-after collectibles.
Heritage and Legacy: Watches from brands with a rich heritage and a long-standing legacy in horology tend to hold their value well and can appreciate over time.
Market Timing: Keep an eye on market cycles and consider buying during downturns when prices may be more favorable, and sell when the market is on an upswing.
Storage and Security: Proper storage and security measures are crucial to preserving the value of your watch collection. Investing in a secure storage solution can safeguard your assets.
Network and Community: Joining watch enthusiast communities and networks can provide valuable insights, connections, and opportunities to buy or sell watches.
Emotional Value: While financial gains are a consideration, don't underestimate the emotional value of owning a watch that holds sentimental meaning or personal significance. Sometimes, these watches can appreciate in both monetary and emotional terms.
Insurance: Consider insuring your watch collection to protect your investments from unforeseen events such as theft or damage.
Avi-Meir Zaslavski concluded by saying, "Investing in watches is not just a financial strategy but also a way to enjoy art and luxury at every step. With the right choice, watches can bring pleasure and increase in value over time."
