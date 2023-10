Federal Reserve Board announces minutes of the October 31-November 1 meeting of the Federal Open Market Committee will be released at 2:00 p.m. EST on Tuesday, November 21

In light of the Thanksgiving holiday, the Federal Reserve Board announced on Friday that the minutes of the October 31-November 1 meeting of the Federal Open Market Committee will be released at 2:00 p.m. EST on Tuesday, November 21, one day earlier than normal. The minutes of each regularly scheduled meeting of the Committee generally are made available three weeks after the day of the policy decision.

