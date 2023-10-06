Province prepares for remnants of Phillipe, enters level 1 activation

CANADA, October 6 - Islanders are asked to prepare for moderate rain, high winds and the possibility of power outages as Tropical Storm Phillipe continues to work its way towards the Atlantic Region.

While it is still too early to determine Phillipe’s exact track and outcomes, ongoing discussions with Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) and the Canadian Hurricane Centre (CHC) indicate that PEI will experience a minor weather system beginning in the early hours of Sunday October 8. Current forecasts are anticipating winds ranging from 70 kilometres per hour to 90 kilometres per hour, moderate levels of rain, and the possibility of storm surge in some areas.

As a result of collaborative briefings and forecast information, PEI’s Emergency Measures Organization (EMO) has activated to level 1 Enhanced Monitoring as of 8:00am today, Friday October 6.

“As we continue to work through the Atlantic Hurricane Season, we know that we must stay prepared for the possibility of high winds that could cause power outages, heavy rain, and storm surges. All signs are pointing to this storm having comparable conditions to Lee which made landfall over the Atlantic during Mid-September, so we are asking Islanders to be aware and prepare for similar weather.” - Justice and Public Safety Minister and Chair of the Major Incident Readiness Team (MIRT) Bloyce Thompson

PEI EMO has worked with community organizations, municipalities, and other partners throughout hurricane season to assess and establish reception sites across the Island. In the event of an emergency or significant power outages, an up-to-date list of reception centres with plans to open, along with their specific information, can be found at: Reception Centres.

“While we do not anticipate major impacts from Phillipe as it moves to our south, it is important to remember to prepare for short-term power outages throughout our hurricane season,” said Director of Emergency Management Nick Policelli. “As of now, we do not intend to move past level 1, and as we continue to monitor, we ask Islanders to continue to follow the most up-to-date information from meteorologists, media, and official government channels during storms while keeping safety top of mind.”

Islanders are encouraged to take the following steps when preparing for hurricanes or other emergencies by:

making a household emergency plan so that everyone knows what to do in case of emergency;

updating your preparedness kits, including extra food, pet supplies, water, masks and hygiene products;

bringing in or tying down furniture, play equipment, barbeques or anything that can become projectiles in the event of high winds;

ensuring you have fuel for generators and vehicles, as well as propane for outdoor cooking devices such as barbeques;

replacing batteries in smoke and carbon monoxide alarms;

never operating a generator or barbeque anywhere inside a home, including a garage. Best practice is to keep a generator 20 feet from the home and pointing the exhaust away from the home;

ensuring a generator is not operating in heavy rain unless the generator has a top cover protecting the electrical system; and

keeping up with the latest information from reliable sources such as following PEI Government, local media, and law enforcement social media channels.

