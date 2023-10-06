Digital Sphygmomanometer Market Growing at 5.2% CAGR, Set to Reach USD 1,560.50 Million By 2031, Exclusive Report

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global digital sphygmomanometer market was estimated at $942.55 million in 2021 and is expected to hit $1,560.50 million by 2031, registering a CAGR of 5.2 % from 2022 to 2031. The study analyzes the important strategies, drivers, competition, market dynamics, size, and important investment regions.

Impact of Covid-19 on the Digital Sphygmomanometer Market-

Rise in adoption of digital wrist sphygmomanometers especially in home care setting and increase in use of disposable cuffs for arm type digital sphygmomanometers, during the pandemic had a positive impact on the global digital sphygmomanometer market.

However, as the global situation has recovered, the market has now got back on track.

Rise in the prevalence of hypertension, increase in innovations in digital sphygmomanometer devices, and surge in adoption of digital sphygmomanometers owing to is portability and simple usage is expected to boost the market growth.

Market Drivers:

Rise in prevalence of high blood pressure cases

Technological advancements in digital sphygmomanometer

Government initiatives regarding hypertension and monitoring

Restraint:

Less accuracy in results obtained by digital sphygmomanometer

Digital sphygmomanometers provide BP measurements immediately after pushing a button with automated devices or after pre-set intervals without a clinician present (several minutes after pushing a button with fully automated devices). The digital sphygmomanometer offers many advantages such as reduced human error, portable, battery operated, automatic, and easy to use. The digital sphygmomanometer uses oscillometric method which senses the transmission of intra-arterial pulsations through the occluded arm and processes to establish an oscillometric envelope or curve which further displays digital reading of blood pressure.

Market Segmentation:

Type of Digital Sphygmomanometer:

Automatic Blood Pressure Monitors: These are fully automated devices that inflate and deflate the cuff, making them user-friendly for self-measurement.

Semi-Automatic Blood Pressure Monitors: These devices require manual inflation of the cuff but typically have automated deflation and measurement capabilities.

Ambulatory Blood Pressure Monitors: These are portable devices that can continuously monitor blood pressure over a 24-hour period, providing valuable data for diagnosing conditions like hypertension.

Technology:

Oscillometric Digital Sphygmomanometers: These devices measure blood pressure by detecting oscillations in the arterial walls.

Auscultatory Digital Sphygmomanometers: Less common but more traditional, these devices use a stethoscope to listen for Korotkoff sounds.

Connectivity and Features:

Bluetooth/Wireless-Enabled Devices: Digital sphygmomanometers with connectivity options to sync data with smartphones or computers for tracking and analysis.

Memory and Data Storage: Some devices can store multiple measurements for tracking trends over time.

Smartphone Apps: Digital sphygmomanometers that come with companion apps for data analysis, reminders, and sharing with healthcare providers.

Hypertension Risk Assessment: Devices that provide risk assessment or classification based on blood pressure readings.

Distribution Channel:

Retail Pharmacies: Devices sold directly to consumers through pharmacies and retail stores.

Online Retail: Digital sphygmomanometers can be purchased through various online platforms and e-commerce websites.

Medical Supply Stores: Devices may be available through specialized medical supply stores.

Geography:

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

LAMEA (Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Rest of LAMEA)

Regional Growth Dynamics:

North America held the major share in 2021, garnering about two fifth of the global digital sphygmomanometer market revenue. However, Asia-Pacific would showcase the fastest CAGR of 5.9% from 2022 to 2031.

The key market players analyzed in the global digital sphygmomanometer market report include A&D HOLON Holdings Company Limited (A&D Company, Limited), American Diagnostic Corporation, Baxter International Inc. (Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc), Contec Medical Systems Co., Ltd, Halma plc (Rudolf Riester gmbh), Microlife Corporation, OMRON Corporation (Omron Healthcare, Inc), Panasonic Holdings Corporation, Rossmax International Ltd and Yu Yue Medical.

