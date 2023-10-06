With end-consumers on a Travelling Spree, the global Aircraft Lubricant Market to substantiate during 2017 to 2027
Aircraft lubricants, organic compounds reducing friction and withstanding extreme temperatures, play a crucial role.NEWARK, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, October 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global aircraft lubricant market is expected to witness constructive turbulence between 2017 and 2027.
Lubricants come across as organic compounds used for reducing friction and withstanding extreme temperatures between surfaces. They are available as oils and greases in wheel bearings, hydraulics, pistons, gas turbines, and likewise.
The other advantages offered by aircraft lubricants include thermal stability and continuous viscosity.
Hydraulic oil could be flame-retardant, wear-resistant, and general. When it comes to increasing operating pressures and temperatures, hydraulic fluid does make provisions for high anti-wear characteristics, thermal stability, flow resistance, long life, and continuous viscosity irrespective of temperature. Grease does possess higher initial viscosity along with imparting impacts of oil-lubricated bearing that does have viscosity identical to that of base oil used in grease upon shear’s end-use. It does provide resistance against water wash with higher structural stability.
At the same time, the fact that certain aircraft lubricants do escape via vent lines/other parts of the oil circulation system can’t be ignored. Such factors could affect the performance of aircraft on adverse counts, thereby restraining the aircraft lubricant market.
Future Market Insights has walked through these facts with future perspectives in its latest market study entitled ‘Aircraft Lubricant Market Size’. It has its team of analysts and consultants to look through a bottom-up approach in its primary, secondary, and tertiary modes of research.
“With mandating group III oil as primary base stock on the anvil, the global aircraft lubricant market is expected to grow on a good note in the forecast period”, says an analyst from Future Market Insights.
Key Takeaways from the Aircraft Lubricant Market
The Asia-Pacific holds the largest market share with Vietnam, India, China, Malaysia, Thailand, and Indonesia leading from the front. This could be credited to an exponential increase in air travel herein.
LATAM and MEA account for more than 20% of the market share with Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Oman, and UAE leading from the front.
North America is expected to dominate with the US alone being home to more than 2000 airports and the scenario is expected to remain unchanged even from now on.
Europe is expected to grow on the back of large-scale aircraft movements in the major airports in Russia, France, the UK, and likewise.
Competitive Aircraft Lubricant
Phillips 66 Lubricants, in August 2019, did launch ‘Victory AW 20W-50’ – a new aviation oil that does have a pre-blended Lycoming anti-wear additive to render better performance of engine.
Fuchs Lubrications are showing integration toward turning suppliers, thereby distributing aircraft lubricants to various end-users.
The other players in aircraft lubricant market include Shell, NYCO, Avioparts, The Chemours Company, Exxon Mobil Corporation, Molykote, Kluber, Rocol, Eastman Chemical Company, Morris Lubricants, eni S.p.A., Aviation Chemical Solutions, and likewise.
What does the Report state?
The research study is based on product type (piston oil, gas turbine oil, grease, and hydraulic fluid), end-use (passenger and defense), and grade (single grade and multi grade).
With realization of the fact that lubricants do create seal between piston rings and cylinder walls to reduce friction and enable better compression, the
global aircraft lubricant market is expected to grow inadvertently in the forecast period.
Aircraft Lubricant Market: Segmentation
The global aircraft lubricant market can be segmented on the basis of product type, end-use and grade.
On the basis of product type, the global aircraft lubricant market is segmented into:
Piston oil
Gas Turbine Oil
Grease, and
Hydraulic Fluid
On the basis of end-use, the global aircraft lubricant market is segmented into:
Passenger
Defense
On the basis of grade, the global aircraft lubricant market is segmented into:
Single grade
Multi grade
Author
Nikhil Kaitwade (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.) has over a decade of experience in market research and business consulting. He has successfully delivered 1500+ client assignments, predominantly in Automotive, Chemicals, Industrial Equipment, Oil & Gas, and Service industries.
