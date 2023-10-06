Wemade Signs Blockchain Game Onboarding Deal with Polish Game Developer Katnappe

Leading South Korean game developer Wemade has signed a deal with Katnappe sp. z o.o., a Polish gaming company, to onboard the latter’s blockchain game Hoomeez on WEMIX PLAY.

Seoul, South Korea, Oct. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading South Korean game developer Wemade has signed a deal with Katnappe sp. z o.o., a Polish gaming company, to onboard the latter’s blockchain game Hoomeez on WEMIX PLAY. With more than 9 million cumulative users, WEMIX PLAY is Wemade’s global blockchain gaming platform serving a wide range of more than 100 diverse games.



Players can enjoy Racing, Ball games, Hazard Elimination, Coin Collection, and more in the battle-royale/action game

Hoomeez is a Multiplayer Casual Arcade game that grants the player control of a Hoomie, a cartoonish avatar that the player will use in competitive play across many small levels and matches with dozens of other players participating in it. The players compete in different game modes in many different maps and environments, including Racing, Ball Games, Elimination Hazards, Coin Collection, etc. Hoomeez will be the first party online game on WEMIX PLAY.

Katnappe, founded in 2008, is an indie game publisher creating fun and innovative game experiences with the vision for longevity. The company will publish Hoomeez globally, the game produced by Sourena Games Studio.

Wemade is strengthening the global competitiveness of WEMIX PLAY through partnerships with North American, European, and Asian gaming companies. Its portfolio of partners has grown this year to include developers from Belarus, Canada, Hong Kong, Japan, Lithuania, Singapore, Poland, the UAE and the United States. The platform plans to continue its efforts to add more games of diverse genres to its lineup.

WEMIX PLAY - wemixplay.com

Katnappe - https://katnappe.com/

About WEMADE

A renowned industry leader in game development with over 20 years of experience, Korea-based WEMADE is leading a once-in-a-generation shift as the gaming industry pivots to blockchain technology. Through its WEMIX subsidiary, WEMADE aims to accelerate the mass adoption of blockchain technology by building an experience-based, platform-driven, and service-oriented mega-ecosystem to offer a wide spectrum of intuitive, convenient, and easy-to-use Web3 services. Visit www.wemix.com/communication for more information.

