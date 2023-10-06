Integer to Exhibit at 2023 MD&M Minneapolis Expo, Oct. 10 – 11

PLANO, Texas, Oct. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Integer Holdings Corporation (NYSE: ITGR), a leading medical device outsource (MDO) manufacturer, will join medtech industry leaders and innovators around the world in exhibiting at the MD&M Minneapolis Exposition from Oct. 10 – 11, 2023, at the Minneapolis Convention Center.



Attendees are invited to visit Integer at booth #3011 to learn more about Integer’s range of innovative end-to-end medical device design, development and manufacturing solutions.

During MD&M Minneapolis, the Integer team will be on hand to discuss how we blend our technology, expertise and resources to amplify our customers’ innovation and increase speed to market, as well as specific capabilities and solutions to enable cardio & vascular, cardiac rhythm management, and neuromodulation products.

At the Expo, Integer will be specifically highlighting new advances in miniaturization for implantable battery technology. This extends to a new micro-coin cell form factor supporting miniaturization for novel therapeutic and diagnostic devices. Available in Li Ion Gen 3 rechargeable or CFx primary cell chemistries, these batteries can be as small as 0.0047 cc – 3 mm x 0.7 mm. Its hermetic design for implantable devices is backed by Integer’s reliable field-tested technologies.

“Through Integer’s product portfolio and end-to-end development and manufacturing capabilities, we provide innovative, high-quality medical device technologies that exceed customer expectations,” said Jim Stephens, President, CRM&N. “Our deep expertise, flexible approach, vertically integrated supply chain and global footprint enable us to support our customers every step of the way.”

