39.6% CAGR Connected Motorcycle Market : Connectivity Network and Solution, Analysis Trends, Industry Statistics – 2027

Connected Motorcycle Market by Connectivity Network, Solution, Calling Service, Breakdown and Information Call, Services and Type : Industry Forecast, 2020-2027

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research (AMR) released a market report that states, "The global connected motorcycle market size was valued at $35.6 million in 2019, and is projected to reach $304.1 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 39.6% from 2020 to 2027.”

Connected motorcycles:

Connected motorcycles, a new innovation under development, is expected to offer intelligent and smart mobility to customers. This technology will warn drivers in case of any circumstances where there are chances of forthcoming danger. Connected motorcycles have the ability to controll all the security functions such as emergency calling, advanced light and heat management, tire pressure monitoring, and keyless starting of bike. The BMW Motorrad is all set to drive it innovation for the future of autonomous, connected, electric, and shared performance motorcycles in 2023.

Market Insights:

The report offers detailed insights into the current connected motorcycle market trends and potential future growth areas, as well as current growth drivers, challenges, opportunities, trending market segments, consumer behavior, market performance, pricing factors, SWOT analysis, and estimation. It also presents a comprehensive analysis of all regional and major market segments. The study provides Porter’s five forces analysis to understand the impact of various factors, such as bargaining power of suppliers, competitive intensity of competitors, threat of new entrants, threat of substitutes, and bargaining power of buyers, on the connected motorcycle market industry.

In addition, the report examines various organizations operating in the sector across different regions, consolidating quantitative and qualitative information. It illustrates how competition is expected to evolve in the coming years. It focuses on the strategies and approaches adopted by the key industry players to stay competitive in the market. The study emphasizes the importance of their policies and initiatives to maintain their position within the industry.

Segment Analysis:

The global connected motorcycle market is segmented into connectivity network, connectivity solution, calling service, services, type, and region. Based on connectivity network, the market is divided into cellular and dedicated short-range communication. On the basis of connectivity solution, it is categorized into integrated, embedded, and tethered. Depending on calling service, it is segregated into emergency call (eCall), breakdown call (bCall), and information call (iCall). On the basis of services, it is fragmented into driver assistance, safety, entertainment, well-being, vehicle management, and mobility management. By type, it is classified into sport, tour, roadster, heritage, adventure, and others. On the basis of region, it is studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Industry Players:

The key players profiled in the global connected motorcycle market analysis are Aeris, Autotalks Ltd., BMW AG, Hero MotoCorp Ltd., Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd., KTM AG (PIERER Mobility AG), Robert Bosch GmbH, Triumph Motorcycles, Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd., and Zero Motorcycles, Inc.

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players along with the different strategies adopted by them such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

