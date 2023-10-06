Network Probe Market Size Anticipated to Flourish with 5G Rollout

Network Probe Market

The increasing complexity of networks and rising cybersecurity concerns are driving the growth of the Network Probe market.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The network probe market was valued at $508.70 million in 2021, and is estimated to reach $1.4 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 10.6% from 2022 to 2031.

Network probes give security teams and IT departments the ability to gather performance analysis and network traffic of the acquired data to pinpoint issues with network traffic or possible malicious behavior. In a network probe, traffic data may be spotted in real-time by an operator for problem-solving reasons, tracked by a warning tool to find dynamic network hazards, or saved to conduct a forensic investigation if a network breach is found. By polling a device, the network probe retrieves data using SNMP and other internet protocols like the command line, HTTP, and TCP. The probe delivers data into a display in network monitoring software after it has received the data.

The advent of 5G technology has ushered in a new era of high-speed, low-latency connectivity. With the growing deployment of 5G networks, there is an increased demand for Network Probes that can efficiently monitor and optimize these networks. Network Probes are crucial for ensuring the performance, reliability, and security of 5G networks, making them a central component of this technological shift.

As cyber threats continue to evolve in sophistication and scale, organizations are placing a heightened emphasis on network security. Network Probes are instrumental in identifying and mitigating security vulnerabilities, monitoring network traffic for unusual patterns, and providing real-time threat detection. This trend is driving the integration of advanced security features into Network Probes, making them indispensable for safeguarding sensitive data and critical infrastructure.

With the migration of applications and services to the cloud, Network Probes are adapting to meet the needs of cloud-native environments. These probes are designed to provide visibility into cloud-based resources, ensuring that organizations can monitor and optimize network performance across both on-premises and cloud infrastructure. This trend aligns with the growing adoption of hybrid and multi-cloud architectures.

Network Probes are increasingly incorporating AI and machine learning capabilities. By leveraging these technologies, Network Probes can autonomously analyze vast amounts of network data to detect anomalies, predict performance issues, and optimize network resources. This trend is enhancing the efficiency and effectiveness of network monitoring and troubleshooting, reducing the burden on IT teams.

Region-wise, North America held a significant global network probe market share, due to the region’s expanding wireless connectivity penetration and growing digitalization, U.S. and Canada currently dominate the regional market for North America. The main drivers of the growth of the Network Probe market in this region are the rapid advancements in artificial and internet of things (IoT) technology. Moreover, rapid urbanization and increasing demand for continuous network probes due to the rise in network complexities and security concerns are the primary factors that drive the growth of the network probe industry in Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, and LAMEA.

Key players profiled in the report include Broadcom Inc., Cisco Systems, Inc., Cubro Network Visibility, IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Nokia Corporation, NetScout, Plixer, LLC, Paessler AG, and SolarWinds Worldwide, LLC. Market players have adopted various strategies, such as product launches, collaboration & partnership, joint ventures, and acquisition to expand their foothold in the Network Probe market.

