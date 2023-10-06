Industrial Pump Control Panels Market reaching US$ 2.6 Billion by 2033 at a CAGR of 4.9% in forecast period 2023 to 2033
Industrial pump control panels will evolve as integral parts of digital ecosystems, facilitating seamless integration with operational and surveillance systems.NEWARK, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, October 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global industrial pump control panels market is worth US$ 1.6 Billion as of now and expected to reach US$ 2.6 Billion by the year 2033 at a CAGR of 4.9% between 2023 and 2033. An industrial pump control panel is used for monitoring motor’s running status, controlling electric motors, and checking the status of alarm. The entire panel comprises rendering protection to pump sensors, piloting devices for operator control, and empowering component controlling pump motor.
Single phase power is preferred by residential solar power systems. Dispersed energy sources inclusive of wind turbines and solar cells do generate power on frequent basis in single phases. As various EVs just need overnight charge, single phase power is used by residential EV charging stations.
In rural settings, pumps make use of single phase power for farm equipment and irrigation. As such, single phase control panels are contributing for more than 70% of market share.
Future Market Insights has walked through these facts with future perspectives in its latest market study entitled ‘Industrial Pump Control Panels Market’. It has its team of analysts and consultants to look through a bottom-up approach in its primary, secondary, and tertiary modes of research.
“With three-phase control panels increasingly being used in chemical factories, well stations, mining applications, aerospace maintenance, and likewise, the global Industrial Pump Control Panels market is likely to grow inadvertently in the forecast period”, says an analyst from Future Market Insights.
Key Takeaways from Industrial Pump Control Panels Market
North America dominates the Industrial Pump Control Panels Market with the US witnessing an exorbitant demand for pump control panels due to mining activities and heavy investment on wastewater treatment.
Europe holds the second-largest market share with growing demand for Industrial Pump Control Panels across water treatment, metal, and chemical applications.
LATAM and MEA are expected to grow on the back of Egypt, South Africa, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and likewise, as they are into expansion of industrial applications across chemical, oil & gas, and various other industries.
The Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at a rapid pace in the Industrial Pump Control Panels Market with agrarian economies asking for Industrial Pump Control Panels for applications like chemical injection, irrigation, horticulture, and dairy farms.
“Industrial Pump Control Panels in optimizing industrial processes. These panels, equipped with advanced monitoring and automation capabilities, are essential for maintaining the efficiency and reliability of industrial pumping systems. Their adoption is expected to witness substantial growth in various industries, driven by the increasing demand for precision control and energy savings”-Says Nikhil Kaitwade, Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.
Competitive Industrial Pump Control Panels
Kirloskar Brothers (KBL), in August 2022, did unleash its recognizable IoT-based pump monitoring system’s, i.e. KirloSmart’s upgraded version. This version is expected to render more strength to its first mover.
Delta Electronics, in March 2023, did introduce its Delta Motor Mounted Pump Drive called ‘MPD Series’ in the market of Philippines for enabling energy-efficient and intelligent water supply. It has collaborated with DAC Industrial Electronics, Inc. to come up with this product.
Emerson Electric Co., in January 2020, put forth its portfolio comprising ‘RXi Industrial Panel PC products and display’ for monitoring, visualizing, and enhancing the daily manufacturing processes across metals, water, power, and manufacturing verticals.
Xylem, in December 2020, did launch ‘Avensor’. It comes across as a cloud monitoring system for remotely monitoring water assets and pump stations in real-time from smartphones, PCs, and tablets.
Key Companies Profiled:
Emerson Electric Company
Grundfos Holding A/S
Harper Control Solutions, Inc.
Rockwell Automation, Inc.
See Water, Inc.
Industrial Pump Control Panels Market Segmentation:
By Type:
Single Phase Power
Three Phase Power
By End Use:
Water & Wastewater
Chemicals & Petrochemicals
Oil & Gas
Mining
Other
By Region:
North America
Latin America
Western Europe
Eastern Europe
South Asia and Pacific
East Asia
Middle East and Africa
Author By:
Nikhil Kaitwade (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.) has over a decade of experience in market research and business consulting. He has successfully delivered 1500+ client assignments, predominantly in Automotive, Chemicals, Industrial Equipment, Oil & Gas, and Service industries.
His core competency circles around developing research methodology, creating a unique analysis framework, statistical data models for pricing analysis, competition mapping, and market feasibility analysis. His expertise also extends wide and beyond analysis, advising clients on identifying growth potential in established and niche market segments, investment/divestment decisions, and market entry decision-making.
