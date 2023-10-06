Pulmonary Devices Market Soars as Developing Countries Prioritize Respiratory Health

Pulmonary Devices Market Size

Pulmonary or respiratory devices are used to remove mucus and secretions from the airways or the respiratory tract.

Which market perspectives are enlightened in the Pulmonary Devices Market report?

Pulmonary or respiratory devices are used to remove mucus and secretions from the airways or the respiratory tract. These medical devices are focused on diagnosis, control, treatment, management, and evaluation of the problems associated with respiratory tract.

Factors such as increase in prevalence of respiratory diseases, rise in geriatric population, sedentary lifestyle, high prevalence of smoking, growth in pollution levels, and urbanization drive the market growth. However, reimbursement issues and harmful effects of certain respiratory care devices on neonates restrain the market growth. Moreover, rise in need for home care therapeutic devices and healthcare growth in the developing countries increase opportunities for the market growth.

The global pulmonary devices market is segmented on the basis of type, disease, end user, and region. On the basis of type, it is segmented into therapeutic devices, consumables & accessories, diagnostic devices, and monitoring devices. By therapeutic devices, it is classified into humidifiers (heated and passover humidifiers), nebulizers, oxygen concentrators (fixed and portable oxygen concentrators), positive airway pressure (PAP) devices (continuous PAP devices, automatic PAP devices, and bi-level PAP devices), reusable resuscitators (adult resuscitators and infant/neonatal resuscitators), ventilators (adult ventilators and neonatal ventilators), inhalers (metered dose inhalers and dry powder inhalers), masks (nasal masks, full-face masks, nasal pillow masks, and oral masks), nitric oxide delivery units, and oxygen hoods. The consumables and accessories segment is sub segmented into disposable masks, disposable resuscitators, tracheostomy tubes, nasal cannulas, and others. The diagnostic devices segment is sub segmented into spirometers, polysomnography devices (PSG), peak flow meters, and other diagnostic devices. The monitoring devices segment is sub segmented into pulse oximeters (pulse oximeter sensors and pulse oximeter equipment), capnographs, and gas analyzers. On the basis of disease, the market is categorized into asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), sleep apnea, infectious diseases, and others. On the basis of end-user, it is divided into hospitals, ambulatory care, and home care. By geography, the market is analyzed across North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and rest of LAMEA).

Key Takeaways:

Executive Summary: It covers a summary of the most vital studies, the Worldwide market increasing rate, modest circumstances, market trends, drivers and problems as well as macroscopic pointers.

Study Analysis: This covers major players, vital market segments, the scope of the products offered in the Methadone market, the years measured and the study points.

Competitive Analysis: In this segment each player is screened based on a products, services, value, SWOT analysis, growth and other significant features.

Geographic Analysis: This Pulmonary Devices Market report analyses data on the basis of production, sales, imports & exports, and key players in all regional markets.

Pulmonary Devices Market Segments:

By Type :

Therapeutic Devices

Humidifiers

Heated Humidifiers

Passover Humidifiers

Oxygen Concentrators

Fixed Oxygen Concentrators

Portable Oxygen Concentrators

Positive Airway Pressure (PAP) Devices

Continuous PAP Devices

Automatic PAP Devices

Bi-level PAP Devices

Reusable Resuscitators

Adult Resuscitators

Infant/Neonatal Resuscitators

Ventilators

Adult Ventilators

Neonatal Ventilators

Masks

Nasal Masks

Full-face Masks

Nasal Pillow Masks

Oral Masks

Inhalers

Metered Dose Inhalers

Dry Powder Inhalers

Nebulizers

Nitric Oxide Delivery Units Oxygen Hoods

Consumables and Accessories

Disposable Masks

Disposable Resuscitators

Tracheostomy Tubes

Nasal Cannulas

Others

Diagnostic Devices

Spirometer

Peak Flow meters

Polysomnography Devices

Others

Monitoring Devices

Pulse Oximeters

Pulse Oximeter Sensors

Pulse Oximeter Equipment

Capnographs

Gas Analyzers



By End User:

Hospitals

Ambulatory Care

Home Care



By Region:

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

LAMEA (Brazil, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, Rest of LAMEA)



Competitive Landscape:

Fisher and Paykel Healthcare Limited

ResMed Inc

Masimo Corporation

GlaxoSmithKline plc

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

3M Company

Medtronic plc

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Hamilton Medical AG.

Becton

Dickinson and Company



KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS:

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the market with current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

It offers a quantitative analysis, which is expected to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on prevailing market opportunities.

Extensive analysis by product helps understand the various types of devices used for treatment of pulmonary diseases.

Comprehensive analysis of all geographical regions is provided, which helps determine the prevailing opportunities.

Key players are profiled and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly, which elucidates the competitive outlook of the global market.



Key Points Covered by the Report -

What are the fundamental skills, core competencies, and key players in the industry we are examining?

What are the opportunities for marketing strategies that are developing at a usual rate?

What are the main competitive factors influencing the industry?

What marketing tactics are suitable for a particular service or product?

What geographical areas are covered by the market report?

What share of this market would each of the following regions hold during the forecast period: Asia-Pacific, Europe, North America, and LAMEA?

How has COVID-19 impacted the class market?



