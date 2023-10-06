New Haven Barracks / Motor Vehicle vs. Bicycle

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE VS. BICYCLE

CASE#: 23B5003954

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Taylor Demick

STATION: New Haven

CONTACT#: (802)388-4919

DATE/TIME: 10/05/2023 at 1641 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Vermont Route 30 / Vermont Route 74

TOWN: Cornwall

WEATHER: Clear

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Danette F. Grant

AGE: 62

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Shoreham, VT

INJURIES: No

HOSPITAL: N/A

VEHICLE YEAR: 2022

VEHICLE MAKE: Kia

VEHICLE MODEL: Soul

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Passenger side contact damage

Cyclist #1

OPERATOR: Grayson Shanley Barr

AGE: 23

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Princeton, NJ

INJURIES: Suspected Minor

HOSPITAL: Porter Medical Center

Helmet: Yes

VEHICLE MAKE: Trek

VEHICLE MODEL: Pilot 5.2

DAMAGE TO Bicycle: Front-end contact damage

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 10/05/23 at approximately 1641 hours, the Vermont State Police responded a report of a motor vehicle vs. bicycle located at the intersection of Vermont Route 30 and Vermont Route 74 in the Town of Cornwall.

Investigation revealed V#1 was traveling south on Vermont Route 30 and the cyclist was traveling south on Vermont Route 30. V#1 began to take a right onto Vermont Route 74 when it struck the cyclist traveling across the intersection of Vermont Route 30 and Vermont Route 74. As a result, V#1 sustained passenger side contact damage and the bicycle sustained front-end contact damage. The cyclist was transported to Porter Medical Center for suspected minor injuries.

Troopers were assisted on scene by members of the Middlebury Rescue Squad and the Cornwall Fire Department.

The operator of V#1 was issued a VCVC for 23 VSA 1081(a), ($220, 2 points).

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: N

COURT ACTION: N

*Please note court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.