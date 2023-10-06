New Haven Barracks / Motor Vehicle vs. Bicycle
MOTOR VEHICLE VS. BICYCLE
CASE#: 23B5003954
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Taylor Demick
STATION: New Haven
CONTACT#: (802)388-4919
DATE/TIME: 10/05/2023 at 1641 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Vermont Route 30 / Vermont Route 74
TOWN: Cornwall
WEATHER: Clear
ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Danette F. Grant
AGE: 62
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Shoreham, VT
INJURIES: No
HOSPITAL: N/A
VEHICLE YEAR: 2022
VEHICLE MAKE: Kia
VEHICLE MODEL: Soul
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Passenger side contact damage
Cyclist #1
OPERATOR: Grayson Shanley Barr
AGE: 23
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Princeton, NJ
INJURIES: Suspected Minor
HOSPITAL: Porter Medical Center
Helmet: Yes
VEHICLE MAKE: Trek
VEHICLE MODEL: Pilot 5.2
DAMAGE TO Bicycle: Front-end contact damage
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 10/05/23 at approximately 1641 hours, the Vermont State Police responded a report of a motor vehicle vs. bicycle located at the intersection of Vermont Route 30 and Vermont Route 74 in the Town of Cornwall.
Investigation revealed V#1 was traveling south on Vermont Route 30 and the cyclist was traveling south on Vermont Route 30. V#1 began to take a right onto Vermont Route 74 when it struck the cyclist traveling across the intersection of Vermont Route 30 and Vermont Route 74. As a result, V#1 sustained passenger side contact damage and the bicycle sustained front-end contact damage. The cyclist was transported to Porter Medical Center for suspected minor injuries.
Troopers were assisted on scene by members of the Middlebury Rescue Squad and the Cornwall Fire Department.
The operator of V#1 was issued a VCVC for 23 VSA 1081(a), ($220, 2 points).
