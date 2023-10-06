International Singer, Luke Harrison Introduces The Worldwide Release of His Second Single, “Make Me Better” Today

Make Me Better Cover

Make Me Better” shows that adverse situations can be turned around and in this case when life seems so impossible, finding someone special can be life changing.” — Luke Harrison

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hot off the success of his first US single release “You’ll Never Change,” Luke’s new record “Make Me Better” is a classic Hollywood love story.

This pop ballad showcases Luke’s truly amazing voice while captivating listeners as he tells this powerful heartwarming story.

Luke describes the song this way, “Make Me Better is about someone who has experienced pain and suffering. They have gone down some wrong roads, they feel alone and lost all hope of creating a better life. Amidst their despair they find someone special who makes their life better. Someone who gives them hope and a future. Someone who takes that pain away. This song shows that adverse situations can be turned around and in this case when life seems so impossible, finding someone special can be life changing.”

The song was produced in Australia by award winning producer Stuart Stuart, Analog Heart Records.

On October 20 the music video for “Make Me Better” will be released. Luke’s previous single “You’ll Never Change,” was set in the Hollywood Hills, while this video has been filmed in Brisbane, Australia, giving fans a glimpse of Luke’s hometown. The video features iconic locations of the Brisbane river and city views both day and night.

Luke takes the global stage as a versatile music artist and his talent, energy, and magnetic stage presence have already cultivated a devoted following in Australia. Luke sets his sights on attracting American and Global audiences with his international debut as a vocalist, spearheaded by the release of his second single. His accolades to date include captivating performances at the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games and a distinguished role as a judge of the Junior Eurovision Song Contest.

Luke’s goal is to connect with global audiences through the unifying medium of music. His diverse career highlights thus far encompass accomplishments from a television presenter role on Network 10 to a successful burgeoning recording artist, not to mention his triumphant appearances in professional musical theatre and the esteemed 2018 Commonwealth Games televised worldwide.

Fans are excited for his continued International journey bringing along his relatable and infectious music. The Global stage is set for Luke to make his mark on the world of music. Luke is clearly poised to become the voice of his generation!

