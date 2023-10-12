Joseph Moran Has Joined 1 & Fund LLC as Vice President of Customer Experience

1 & Fund Logo Joe Moran, Vice President of Customer Experience

Helping the company deliver consistent exceptional results

OSHKOSH, WI, UNITED STATES, October 12, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 1 & Fund, LLC is pleased to welcome Joe Moran as Vice President of Customer Experience to its expanding team of home improvement experts. With more than eight years of leadership experience in home improvement, Moran brings a proven track record in sales management and an unwavering focus on customer satisfaction. His consistently delivered exceptional results strong client relationships, and his ability to lead organizational success will strengthen the 1 & Fund team.

Prior to joining the 1 & Fund team, Moran served as VP of Sales at Tundraland Home Improvements and was instrumental in driving the company's growth to $115M+ in sales across four states.

“Having Joseph join our growing team of industry experts points 1 & Fund in the direction of increasing success,” stated Rob Macklin, 1 & Funds Chief Operating Officer. “Our goal is to assure that our dealer relations are incomparable with smooth, seamless communication and unrivaled successes.”

As 1 & Fund is building a new funding company that offers consumer financing to home improvement contractors, the company is passionate about serving their needs. Its leadership has deep experience in the home improvement industry and offers tremendous insight into the needs of contractors. Their new financing platform for customers’ projects will help contractors close more projects, boost profitability, and customer satisfaction.

1 & Fund works with multiple lenders on their single application platform to ensure the right options are available for home improvement contractors and their customers. The ability to serve all types of professionally installed projects with financing positions them uniquely in the funding space.

Expanding their team means that 1 & Fund can offer even stronger solutions for all types of home improvement projects. Beyond consumer financing, 1 & Fund also helps contractors with financially qualified leads, sales training, getting paid faster, and more! To find out more, visit 1andfund.com.

About 1 & Fund

1 & Fund was founded by three home improvement experts with a deep understanding of the home improvement industry. They remove “pain points” for sales teams by providing one login to access multiple solutions.

They formed the business on three primary principles:

• Authenticity – to stay true to who they are, what they do, and who they serve, and to consistently deliver and expect transparency, honesty, and integrity in each conversation, interaction, and business dealing.

• Trust – to act with honor, tell the truth, and work hard to do the right thing for home improvement specialists they serve, and their customers.

• Innovation – to continually seek leading edge technology for their business and for their partners, following the latest trends to ensure the availability of relevant tools and resources to lead to the greatest success.

With the ability to fund home improvement projects nationwide, 1 & Fund has its sights on growth, reaching contractors in all states.

