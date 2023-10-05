Agricultural Textiles Market worth $20.2 billion by 2028 Globally, at a CAGR of 4.8%, says MarketsandMarkets™

Chicago, Oct. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Agricultural Textiles Market is projected to grow from USD 15.9 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 20.2 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 4.8%, between 2023 and 2028 period, as per the recent study by MarketsandMarkets™. The demand and use of agricultural textiles are rapidly increasing due to the growth in outdoor and controlled-environment applications. The increasing urbanization, rising standards of living, and rising income levels is growing the agricultural textile market.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=126428057

Browse in-depth TOC on "Agricultural Textiles Market”

272 - Market Data Tables

50 - Figures

253 - Pages

List of Key Players in Agricultural Textiles Market:

Beaulieu Technical Textiles (Belgium) Belton industries (US) Hy-Tex (UK) Limited Diatex SAS (France) Garware Technical Fibres Limited (India) Drape Net PTY Ltd (Australia) Miller Net Company, Inc. (US) Hunan Xinhai Co., Ltd. (China) Zhongshan Hongjun Nonwovens Co., Ltd. And (China)

Drivers, Opportunities and Challenges in Agricultural Textiles Market:

Drivers: Global focus on increasing agricultural output Restraint: Volatility in raw material prices Opportunity: Opportunities in horticulture Challenge: Crop protection and weed management

Key Findings of the Study:

Controlled – environment agriculture application is the fastest-growing segment of the overall Agricultural Textiles market. Non-woven fabric formation technology is the fastest segment in agricultural textiles market during the forecast period. Asia Pacific is the largest agricultural textiles market during the forecast period.

Get Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=126428057

The demand for protected cultivation is increasing, the focus is shifting to R&D activities to produce different types of textiles by adding different properties, such as NIR blocking, UV ray protection, ultra-thermic, and fluorescent. UV-blocking films protect plants from diseases and pests. These films helps in reducing the growth of pests and diseases by blocking the transmission of UV rays to the greenhouse. NIR blocking films stimulate plant growth by blocking radiation. To enter the greenhouse, fluorescent films allow only the spectrum radiation of 300 nm–700 nm. Thus, advancements in technologies, such as drip farming, soil fumigation, and providing ventilation to crops, are expected to bring potential opportunities to market players.

Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing and largest agricultural textiles market. The market is expected to witness significant growth in the outdoor and controlled-environment in countries such as China, Indonesia, and India. The growing middle-class population in this region plays an important role in driving various industries, which has led to industrialization and the manufacturing of various products which require agricultural textiles. Asia Pacific is the most promising market for agricultural textiles and is projected to remain the same in the next few years. Asia Pacific is witnessing an increased demand for high-end products because of the rise in the purchasing power of consumers. India is an agriculture-based economy. Increased cultivation is meeting the rising food demand of the population. Due to the depleting arable land, the need for controlled agriculture has increased.

Get Customization on this Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=126428057

Polyethylene accounts for the largest market share of agricultural textiles markets in fiber material segment. Polyethylene is a type of nonwoven agro-textile used for indoor and outdoor purposes. Polyethylene is commonly used for manufacturing row covers and monofilament meshes. High-modulus polyethylene (HMPE) is a specialized netting and high-performance fiber used in fish farming. This fiber is employed in the fishing industry to manufacture lightweight, ultra-strong fishing lines and nets.

Continuous developments in the agricultural textiles market are expected to help the market grow. The companies are providing products which will serve various end-use industries. New product launches have also helped companies enhance their product portfolio. The companies have also started new manufacturing sites to capture and fulfill the need of the market.

Browse Adjacent Markets Yarns, Fabric and Textile Market Research Reports & Consulting

Related Reports:

About MarketsandMarkets™ MarketsandMarkets™ has been recognized as one of America’s best management consulting firms by Forbes, as per their recent report. MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients. Earlier this year, we made a formal transformation into one of America's best management consulting firms as per a survey conducted by Forbes. The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing. Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry. To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook. Contact: Mr. Aashish Mehra MarketsandMarkets™ INC. 630 Dundee Road Suite 430 Northbrook, IL 60062 USA: +1-888-600-6441 Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com