CEC Analytics: Accurate water sampling critical to sound decision-making

CEC Compact Sampler - sampling at a river bank Sampling at Remote Sanitary Wastewater Lift Station CEC Compact Samplers are ideal for industrial / process water sampling applications

Water sampling must be easy and convenient, or it’s just not going to happen as often as it should. C.E.C. Analytics is focused on eliminating that problem.

It’s easy to remember the four key factors in optimal portable water sampling technology: Simplicity, Accessibility, Versatility and Reliability—C.E.C. helps users SAVR their sampling” — Paul Westlund, PhD

CALGARY, AB, CANADA, October 12, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Calgary, AB – Municipalities, institutions, commercial properties, factories and industrial processing plants all need to know what’s in their water to safeguard the health of everyone who uses it. Water sources often contain contaminants of emerging concern (“C.E.C.”— substances gaining attention due to their harmful effects on human health and the environment).

The variety of public health and environmental implications makes makes monitoring and detecting emerging water contaminants essential. Stakeholders need reliable data to make informed decisions, but water sampling must be easy and convenient, or it’s just not going to happen as often as it should. Or if it does, it will become an onerous task that uses too many resources.

Fortunately, science and technology advancements allow new ways for people to monitor and respond to the presence of these substances. One Canadian company, C.E.C. Analytics of Calgary, is focused on eliminating that problem by producing smaller — and smarter — sample collection instruments. Their designs are based upon four key factors: simplicity, accessibility, versatility, and reliability.

Simplicity

When it comes to water sampling, simplicity is of utmost importance. Is the sampler easy to handle, install, and move? Is it digitally accurate, and its programming straightforward? How large a sample is required to produce accurate results? How should those samples be handled and shipped, once collected? Most importantly, how simple is the sampler to use? If only trained technicians can utilize an automatic water sampler, sampling programs become more difficult and costly to maintain.

Accessibility

Accessibility is a critical feature of any product, and mobile water sampling equipment is no exception. Before committing to any particular technology, end users must ask themselves: Who can use it, how much of a learning curve is required? How well does it fit the user’s specific needs? Is it affordable?

Versatility

Versatility is another key factor in successful water sampling. Users want a portable sampler that can be used for the entire water management lifecycle, from source water and surface water to industrial and community wastewater.. Its adaptable technology should ideally allow for customization to improve operator experience, while ensuring the materials remain compatible with water being tested. This ensures a sampling solution perfectly suited to the testing organization’s specific needs, regardless of its demands.

Reliability

There’s one hardcore truth to water quality sampling: If the sampling process isn’t reliable, other factors won’t matter. Decision-makers need technology designed by those with water sampling expertise, to ensure reliability. C.E.C.’s instruments meet all these requirements, running while crews continue to work, so users can “set it and forget it.” These samplers are durably built, with robust construction and long battery life, so users don’t have to worry about their equipment failing before the job is done.

Quality samples for diverse applications

Critical decisions need reliable data, and this cannot be achieved without high quality sample collection. C.E.C.’s design expertise has created revolutionary sampling technology that ensures users take a quality sample for actionable decisions, every time. C.E.C.’s high-resolution-per-sample solution provides accurate results, so users can rely on every sample tested to produce quality analytical data.

On the company’s website (https://cecanalytics.com), blog posts describe how their technology enhances health and quality of life in diverse environments including hospitals, schools, homeless shelters, construction sites, industry work camps, municipalities and remote communities.

Company founder, Dr. Paul Westlund, emphasizes that C.E.C. Analytics is deeply committed to serving communities of all sizes, including those in remote areas. The company therefore provides tailored services and equipment to address specific challenges, enhancing and supporting the prosperity, quality of life, and resilience of any community. He says it’s easy to remember the four key factors in optimal portable water sampling technology:

Simplicity, Accessibility, Versatility and Reliability—C.E.C. helps users SAVR their sampling, and benefit from a better understanding of their water.

- - -

C.E.C Analytics was founded with a singular focus: to improve the way people think about water management. The firm helps companies and communities navigate the complex world of Water and Wastewater Management, through leading-edge technology and a commitment to science-based solutions that can be applied to many applications across various industries.

C.E.C. specializes in finding and identifying contaminants of emerging concern in municipal and industrial wastewater and environmental surface water. The company provides end-to-end, accessible water sampling and analysis solutions, including mobile water sampling equipment, and consulting services such as sampling strategy recommendations, program design and implementation, ongoing maintenance and support, analysis and reporting, analysis interpretation and recommendations. Learn more at CECanalytics.com.