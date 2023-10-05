Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,021 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 465,663 in the last 365 days.

சர்வதேசத்தை திசைதிருப்பும் சிறிலங்காவின் ஆணையங்கள் : ஐ.நாவில் நாடுகடந்த தமிழீழ அரசாங்கம்

இம்முறை, தென்னாபிரிக்காவின் உண்மை மற்றும் நல்லிணக்க ஆணைக்குழுவுடன் ஒப்பிட்டு தன்னை நியாயப்படுத்த சிறிலங்கா திட்டமிட்டுள்ளது.

கடந்த பல ஆண்டுகளாக சிறிலங்கா பத்துக்கும் மேற்பட்ட ஆணைக்குழுக்களை நிறுவியும் எந்த முடிவும் இல்லை. ஆணைக்குழுக்களை நிறுவுதல் என்பது சர்வதேச சமூகத்தை ஏமாற்றுவதற்கான சிறிலங்காவின் கருவியாகும். ”
— திரு. மணிவண்ணன்
GENEVA, SWITZERLAND, October 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ --

தமிழ் மக்களுக்கு எதிரான போர்க்குற்றங்கள், மனிதகுலத்திற்கு எதிரான குற்றங்கள் மற்றும் இனப்படுகொலைகான நீதி ஆகியவற்றில் இருந்து சர்வதேச சமூகத்தை திசை திருப்புவதையும் நோக்கமாகக் கொண்டதே சிறிலங்காவின் உண்மை மற்றும் நல்லிணக்க ஆணைக்குழு என நாடுகடந்த தமிழீழ அரசாங்கம் தெரிவித்துள்ளது.

நடைபெற்று வரும் ஜெனீவா ஐ.நா மனித உரிமைச்சபைக் கூட்டத்தொடரில் நாடுகடந்த தமிழீழ அரசாங்கத்தின் சார்பில் உiராயற்றும் மனித உரிமைச்செயற்பாட்டாளர் திரு. மணிவண்ணன் அவர்கள் தெரிவித்துள்ளார்.

மேலும் அவர் தனதுரையில்,

கடந்த பல ஆண்டுகளாக சிறிலங்கா பத்துக்கும் மேற்பட்ட ஆணைக்குழுக்களை நிறுவியும் எந்த முடிவும் இல்லை. ஆணைக்குழுக்களை நிறுவுதல் என்பது சர்வதேச சமூகத்தை ஏமாற்றுவதற்கான சிறிலங்காவின் கருவியாகும்.

இம்முறை, தென்னாபிரிக்காவின் உண்மை மற்றும் நல்லிணக்க ஆணைக்குழுவுடன் ஒப்பிட்டு தன்னை நியாயப்படுத்த சிறிலங்கா திட்டமிட்டுள்ளது. ஆனால் இரண்டுக்கும் இடையே ஒரு பெரிய வேறுபாடு உள்ளது. அதாவது தென்னாப்பிரிக்காவின் உண்மை மற்றும் நல்லிணக்க ஆணையம் என்பது பாதிக்கப்பட்டவர்களால் முன்மொழியப்பட்டதும் நிர்வகிக்கப்பட்டதுமாகும். ஆனால் இலங்கையில் பாரிய அட்டூழியங்களை நிகழ்த்திய வெற்றியாளர்களே இதனை முயற்சியை முன்வைக்கின்றனர்.

இதேபோன்ற வழிகளில் தொடங்கப்பட்ட முந்தைய 'உண்மைக்கான ஆணையங்கள்' தோல்வியடைந்துள்ளன. ஏனெனில் நியமிக்கப்பட்ட ஆணையங்கள் பாதிக்கப்பட்டவர்கள் நம்பவில்லை. ஆணையங்களிடம் வாக்குமூலம் வழங்க முன்வந்த பல பாதிக்கப்பட்டவர்கள் பல்வேறு தரப்பினராலும் மிக மோசமாக அச்சுறுத்தலுக்கு உள்ளாகியுள்ளனர்.

சிறிலங்காவால் முன்மொழியப்பட்ட 'உண்மை ஆணையம்' என்று அழைக்கப்படுவதைப் பரிசீலித்து, சிறிலங்காவை சர்வதேச குற்றவியல் நீதிமன்றத்திற்கு பாரப்படுத்தவும், பாதிக்கப்பட்டவர்களுக்கு முதலில் நீதியைப் பெற வேண்டும் என்றும் ஐ.நா மனித உரிமைச்சபையினை வலியுறுத்துகிறோம் என திரு .மணிவண்ணன் அவர்கள் தனதுரையில் தெரிவித்திருந்தார்.
https://youtu.be/kmVx_j8bOas

Mr / Madam President,

I like to highlight a flaw in regards to the Sri Lankan Government's proposal to establish another “Truth Commission.” This proposal is not about restoration and restitution, but has the aim to delay and divert international attention on seeking justice for war crimes, crimes against humanity and genocide committed against the Tamil people.

Over the years Sri Lanka has established over ten Commissions with no results. Establishing Commissions is Sri Lanka's time-tested tool to deceive the international community.

This time, Sri Lanka is planning to draw comparisons to South Africa's Truth Commission to justify its current Truth Commission. But there is a major differences between them, namely, in South Africa the Truth Commission was proposed and managed by the victims. But in Sri Lanka, the "victors" who have committed mass atrocities against the victims are proposing this initiative.

Previous “Truth Commissions”, which started in similar ways, have failed because the victims do not trust the appointed commissioners. Victims who have come forward have been harassed or worse by various actors for saying anything to these commissioners.

We urge this Council to insist on first getting justice for the victims before even consider a so- called "truth Commission" proposed by Sri Lanka and Refer Sri Lanka to the International Criminal Court (ICC).

Thank you Mr / Madam President.

https://youtu.be/kmVx_j8bOas

Transnational Government of Tamil Eelam
TGTE
+ 16142023377
r.thave@tgte.org
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram

You just read:

சர்வதேசத்தை திசைதிருப்பும் சிறிலங்காவின் ஆணையங்கள் : ஐ.நாவில் நாடுகடந்த தமிழீழ அரசாங்கம்

Distribution channels: Human Rights, International Organizations, Media, Advertising & PR, Politics, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more