Off-Highway Vehicle Law Enforcement Overtime Grant Awards Announced

SANTA FE – The New Mexico Department of Game and Fish Off-Highway Vehicle Program is pleased to announce the following 2023-2024 grant cycle awards for OHV law enforcement overtime patrols:

Bureau of Land Management (Farmington Field Office) – $8,000.

United States National Forests in New Mexico (Carson, Cibola, Gila, Lincoln, and Santa Fe National Forests) – $10,000.

Los Lunas Open Space Rangers – $10,000.

Luna County Sheriff’s Office – $8,000.

Otero County Sheriff’s Office – $15,000.

Pueblo of Santa Ana Department of Natural Resources Conservation Enforcement Division – $10,000.

Sandoval County Sheriff’s Department – $15,000.

Deming Police Department- $15,000.

Since 2011, the OHV Program has awarded more than $2.5 million in grants to non-profits, land management, and law-enforcement agencies. Local areas of concern have been addressed utilizing OHV-specific overtime enforcement patrols, for officers to host OHV safety training classes to certify juveniles, and conduct outreach events informing the public on OHV safety requirements. To date, thousands of hours have been dedicated by law enforcement on public lands to keep New Mexicans of all ages safe.

Funds for these grants are user-generated revenues from OHV registrations, collected in the state’s Trail Safety Fund and administered by the Department. No General Fund or Department of Game and Fish monies are used for OHV grants.

All OHVs operated on public lands in New Mexico must be registered. OHV users cannot ride on paved roads unless a local ordinance authorizes paved road use. All OHV riders and passengers under the age of 18 must wear an approved helmet and eye protection, and operators under the age of 18 must carry proof of having completed OHV safety training. OHV laws and rules can be found here.