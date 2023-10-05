Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,526 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 466,449 in the last 365 days.

Off-Highway Vehicle Law Enforcement Overtime Grant Awards Announced

SANTA FE – The New Mexico Department of Game and Fish Off-Highway Vehicle Program is pleased to announce the following 2023-2024 grant cycle awards for OHV law enforcement overtime patrols:

  • Bureau of Land Management (Farmington Field Office) – $8,000.
  • United States National Forests in New Mexico (Carson, Cibola, Gila, Lincoln, and Santa Fe National Forests) – $10,000.
  • Los Lunas Open Space Rangers – $10,000.
  • Luna County Sheriff’s Office – $8,000.
  • Otero County Sheriff’s Office – $15,000.
  • Pueblo of Santa Ana Department of Natural Resources Conservation Enforcement Division – $10,000.
  • Sandoval County Sheriff’s Department – $15,000.
  • Deming Police Department- $15,000.

Since 2011, the OHV Program has awarded more than $2.5 million in grants to non-profits, land management, and law-enforcement agencies. Local areas of concern have been addressed utilizing OHV-specific overtime enforcement patrols, for officers to host OHV safety training classes to certify juveniles, and conduct outreach events informing the public on OHV safety requirements. To date, thousands of hours have been dedicated by law enforcement on public lands to keep New Mexicans of all ages safe.

Funds for these grants are user-generated revenues from OHV registrations, collected in the state’s Trail Safety Fund and administered by the Department. No General Fund or Department of Game and Fish monies are used for OHV grants.

All OHVs operated on public lands in New Mexico must be registered. OHV users cannot ride on paved roads unless a local ordinance authorizes paved road use. All OHV riders and passengers under the age of 18 must wear an approved helmet and eye protection, and operators under the age of 18 must carry proof of having completed OHV safety training. OHV laws and rules can be found here.

You just read:

Off-Highway Vehicle Law Enforcement Overtime Grant Awards Announced

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more