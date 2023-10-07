Shawn Peterson Has Joined 1 & Fund LLC as Vice President of Sales

1 & Fund Logo Shawn Peterson, Vice President of Sales

Fostering connections in the home improvement sector, providing expert guidance on financial solutions

We welcome Shawn Peterson as VP Sales. We know that his skills, intelligence, and discernment will play a crucial role in aiding 1 & Fund develop an exceptional product for our dealer network.” — Justin Hatcher, President of 1 & Fund, plus Operations

OSHKOSH, WI, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 1 & Fund, LLC is pleased to welcome Shawn Peterson as Vice President of Sales to its growing team of experts. As a well-established figure in consumer financing solutions, Peterson will bring his profound expertise in lending and his established rapport with contractors to enhance customer service and ensure to successes of the dealer with whom 1 & Fund works. In his primary role, he will access the unique requirements of each dealer to match them with the appropriate funding options.

Prior to joining the 1 & Fund team, Peterson held the position of Vice President of Sales – Central Region at Dividend Finance, where he used his sales and leadership experience to train and expand their sales force. His knowledge base was honed from an extensive background in diverse managerial roles over 16 years at Aqua Finance, Inc.

“We welcome Shawn Peterson as VP Sales,” stated Justin Hatcher, President of 1 & Fund, plus Operations. “We know that his skills, intelligence, and discernment will play a crucial role in aiding 1 & Fund develop an exceptional product for our dealer network.”

1 & Fund is in the process of building a new company offering consumer financing to home improvement contractors. The company is passionate about serving and its leadership has deep experience in the home improvement industry, offering tremendous insight into the needs of contractors. The goal is to have one easy financing platform for their customers’ projects to help contractors close more projects, boost profitability, and customer satisfaction.

As 1 & Fund will be working with multiple lenders and platforms to ensure the right options are available for home improvement contractors and their customers. The ability to serve all types of professionally installed projects with financing positions them uniquely in the funding space.

Expanding their team means that 1 & Fund can offer even more solutions for all types of home improvement projects. Beyond consumer financing, 1 & Fund also helps contractors with financially qualified leads, sales training, getting paid faster, and more! To find out more, visit 1andfund.com.



About 1 & Fund

1 & Fund was founded by three home improvement experts with a deep understanding of the home improvement industry. They remove “pain points” for sales teams by providing one login to access multiple solutions.

They formed the business on three primary principles:

• Authenticity – to stay true to who they are, what they do, and who they serve, and to consistently deliver and expect transparency, honesty, and integrity in each conversation, interaction, and business dealing.

• Trust – to act with honor, tell the truth, and work hard to do the right thing for home improvement specialists they serve, and their customers.

• Innovation – to continually seek leading edge technology for their business and for their partners, following the latest trends to ensure the availability of relevant tools and resources to lead to the greatest success.

With the ability to fund home improvement projects nationwide, 1 & Fund has its sights on growth, reaching contractors in all states.

###