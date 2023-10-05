6 October 2023: The Week in Australian Foreign Affairs

This week in Australian foreign affairs: diplomatic appointments announced to lead Australia’s posts in Bali, China, Colombia, Estonia, Hong Kong, Marshall Islands, Papua New Guinea, Russia and Sweden; Australia-PNG Defence Ministers’ Meeting; and handover ceremony of the fourth Guardian-class Patrol Boat to Papua New Guinea.

On 29 September, Minister for Foreign Affairs announced the appointments of Australian Ambassadors, High Commissioners, and Consuls-General to lead Australia’s posts in Bali, China, Colombia, Estonia, Hong Kong, Marshall Islands, Papua New Guinea, Russia and Sweden. Wong stated that the appointments “will reinforce our diplomatic capability, build influence and advance Australia’s national interests around the globe.” The appointments are: Ms Jo Stevens as Australia’s next Consul-General in Bali; Mr Scott Dewar as Australia’s next Ambassador to China; Ms Anna Chrisp as Australia’s next Ambassador to the Republic of Colombia; Mr Sri Ayyalaraju as Australia’s next Ambassador to the Republic of Estonia; Mr Gareth Williams as Australia’s next Consul-General in Hong Kong; Mr Paul Wilson as Australia’s next Ambassador to the Republic of the Marshall Islands; Mr John Feakes as Australia’s next High Commissioner to the Independent State of Papua New Guinea; Mr John Geering as Australia’s next Ambassador to the Russian Federation; and Ms Frances Sagala as Australia’s next Ambassador to the Kingdom of Sweden. All of the appointees are senior career officers with the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade, with the exception of Scott Dewar, who is a senior career officer with the Australian Public Service and was most recently Deputy Secretary, International and Security Group, Department of the Prime Minister and Cabinet.

On 5 October, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Defence Richard Marles hosted his Papua New Guinea counterpart Win Bakri Daki for the 2023 Australia-Papua New Guinea Defence Ministers’ Meeting in Geelong, Victoria. Ahead of the Meeting, Marles noted that “Papua New Guinea and Australia share a unique defence partnership but we can always do more together” and that he “look[ed] forward to discussing ways to deepen our close partnership.” In a joint statement, the Ministers “reaffirmed the deep and broad defence partnership between Papua New Guinea and Australia, which forms a key part of our Comprehensive Strategic and Economic Partnership.” They committed to continuing to support Bilateral Security Treaty negotiations, acknowledged the unique bilateral relationship, noted the ongoing support provided by their respective defence forces in delivering humanitarian support to Bougainville after the volcanic eruption at Mt Bagana, and the joint initiative to redevelop the Lombrum Naval Base at Manus Island. The Ministers “agreed to continue to engage regularly, including through in person meetings at Defence Ministers Meetings and the bilateral Ministerial Forum, and reflected on the value of continued Ministerial visits to one anothers’ countries.”

Marles and Minister for Defence Personnel Matt Keogh issued a statement on 4 October following a handover ceremony of the fourth Guardian-class Patrol Boat to Papua New Guinea that day. HMPNGS Gilbert Toropo joins Papua New Guinea’s other vessels Ted Diro, Rochus Lokinap and Francis Agwi as the 17th Guardian-class Patrol Boat delivered under the Australian Government’s Pacific Maritime Security Program. The Program is a 30-year commitment by the Australian Government “to ensure uninterrupted engagement with our Pacific partners in support of a stable, prosperous and secure region.” Keogh noted that “Australia and Papua New Guinea are neighbours and close friends, we have a shared history, and are proud of the work our personnel have undertaken together, serving side by side for decades” and that “the Guardian Class Patrol Boats are critical assets that support Papua New Guinea’s maritime security operations, help to combat illegal fishing and support humanitarian assistance and disaster relief efforts, contributing to the peace and prosperity of our region.”

Isabella Keith is a weekly columnist for Australian Outlook. She is also a Research Officer in at the Australian National University, with a focus on international law. Isabella attended the AIIA #NextGen study tour to South Korea last year, and was also a delegate to the AIIA’s Australia-Korea-New Zealand and Australia-United States-Japan Policy Forums. She can be found on Twitter here.

