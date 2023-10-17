Scott Jennings Weaves Construction Concepts Into Delightful Narratives For Kids With Debut Children's Book

No More Potholes Cover

I was surprised to find out that my son would love this book!...he loved the rhymes, the "spot the,”...It has become a nightly book for him.”
— Gail, the mother of a 4-year-old

HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES, October 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In his charming debut children's book, No More Potholes, Let's Mill & Fill!, Scott Jennings, P.E., CEO of SJ Construction Consulting, LLC, wonderfully simplifies the world of construction in a way that’s fun and easy for kids to understand. His book is the first in the delightful Cathedral Termites series where each story serves as an educational bridge between children fascinated by construction and their hardworking parents in the construction and engineering industries..

No More Potholes, Let's Mill & Fill! brings readers into the world of Ted, a curious termite worried about the deteriorating state of a road in his town. With the help of his friends and family, Ted embarks on a heartwarming adventure to fix their community's problem.

This book is an expression of Jennings' passion for making construction and engineering understandable and engaging for the younger generation. By presenting these themes in a child-friendly format, he hopes to inspire a newfound appreciation for construction and perhaps even spark the beginning of future careers in the field.

Gail, the mother of a 4-year-old, praises the book saying, “I wish this book came in hardcover! I was surprised to find out that my almost 4-year-old would love this book! I thought it would be too advanced for him. But he loved the rhymes, the "spot the,” the illustration and the entire story. This book is inclusive and playful. It has become a nightly book for him.”

No More Potholes, Let's Mill & Fill! Is available for purchase on Amazon now: https://a.co/d/eZ4Xp2n

About the Author
Scott Jennings, P.E., is the CEO of SJ Construction Consulting, LLC, a company that provides pre-construction, estimating, construction management, claims, legal, surety assistance, professional services, and training. The company has expertise spanning across various construction sectors and delivers a broad spectrum of services from pre-construction to construction management. The company’s main office is in Honolulu, Hawaii and consults on projects ranging in value from $5 million to $5 billion.

Scott Jennings
SJ Construction Consulting LLC
+1 808-271-5150
info@sjcivil.com

