Westland Insurance acquires David H. Coons Insurance Brokers Ltd.

Surrey, BC/Territories of the Coast Salish (Kwantlen, Katzie, Semiahmoo, Tsawwassen First Nations), Oct. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Westland Insurance announced that it acquired David H. Coons Insurance Brokers Ltd. effective October 1. The addition of this brokerage helps expand Westland’s Ontario footprint, an area where Westland has grown significantly in the last year.

With roots tracing back to 1966, David H. Coons Insurance is a family-owned insurance brokerage with one location in Burlington, Ontario. They offer home, auto, business and travel insurance and focus on offering excellent customer service to their clients.

“I’m excited to welcome the team at David H. Coons Insurance to Westland,” said Jamie Lyons, Westland’s President & CEO. “This team of insurance professionals has a long history of providing exceptional personalized service and advice to the Burlington community. We look forward to welcoming them all to the Westland family and to expanding our presence in the area to better serve our growing client base.”

Westland continues to invest in and grow its business in Canada, both organically and through strategic acquisitions.

- 30 -

About Westland Insurance Group

Westland Insurance Group is one of the largest and fastest-growing independent insurance brokers in Canada. Trading over $3 billion of premium, Westland continues to expand coast to coast. Westland's brokers provide expertise and advisory-based services across commercial, personal, employee benefits, farm, and specialty insurance segments. Since its founding in 1980, Westland has remained committed to supporting its clients, industry partners and local communities. For more information, please visit westlandinsurance.ca.

Media Contact:

Westland Insurance Group Ltd.

Jessica Thiessen, Senior Manager, Communications

mediaenquiry@westlandinsurance.ca

Jessica Thiessen Westland Insurance Group Ltd. 7782887894 jthiessen@westlandinsurance.ca