FOX Factory Performance Vehicle Development (PVD) Introduces the All-New Harley-Davidson Ford F-250

ELKHART, Ind., Oct. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FOX Factory Performance Vehicle Development (PVD) group, is eager to announce the newly designed Harley-Davidson Ford F-250 Super Duty.



The FOX Factory PVD crew worked hand-in-hand with Harley-Davidson’s design team to ensure the newly designed Harley-Davidson Ford F-250 Super Duty exemplifies the iconic V-Twin machine legacy. Each truck is perfectly crafted to embody top-of-the-line performance, custom appearances, luxurious interior components, and premium safety features.

The Harley-Davidson Ford F-250 sits on a rock-solid foundation. Incorporated into the truck is a custom 5" lift system from BDS Suspension in conjunction with FOX Adventure Series Shocks. To complement the lift kit, a set of exclusively designed Harley-Davidson edition 22" Black and Milled Wheels and 37" Premium Off-Road tires were added to enhance the stance of the vehicle. The performance pieces of this build provide Harley-Davidson enthusiasts with the ability to represent themselves on and off the beaten path.

The exterior components of the all-new Harley-Davidson Ford F-250 have become more appealing than ever. Comprehensive enhancements have been applied to the entire vehicle from top to bottom while incorporating Harley-Davidson's distinctive orange accents. The face of the vehicle offers a newly designed front grille that encapsulates a bumper cover with an integrated LED light bar, an accented skid plate, and orange tow hooks. As a finishing touch, the custom air-induction hood with vents increases the truck's overall commanding presence.





The Harley Davidson Ford F-250 includes body color proprietary fender flares that deliver distinct bold accents completing the build's overall stance. Power running boards with rock guard trim and entry lights were added to provide visibility and safety while climbing in and out of the truck in low light conditions. Each truck is outfitted with custom Harley Davidson branded door sills, tailgate cladding, and door badging leaving unforgettable impressions. As we move to the back of the vehicle, the dual billet aluminum exhaust tips enhance the aggressive tone and look of the rear of the truck. To finish off the exterior, the truck includes a carpet rug bed liner and a tonneau cover with embedded Harley-Davidson logos.

The interior package encapsulates luxury in every distinct detail. FOX Factory PVD's in-house design team meticulously crafted custom leather stitched logo seats increasing the overall level of comfort and luxury. The re-designed center console includes a personalized serial number plate to add to the exclusivity of the Harley-Davidson Ford F-250 Super Duty. In addition, these trucks feature bar and shield logo billet pedals and Harley Davidson logo carpet floor mats, rounding out the interior components.

“Partnering with Harley-Davidson is one of our most proud accomplishments inside of FOX Factory PVD. Both their foresight and history within the Harley-Davidson design teams allow our group to build a vehicle that not only stands the test of time but allows motorcycle riders who are passionate about the Harley-Davidson brand to show their pride for that brand even when they cannot be on two wheels.” Mentioned Tyler Porter, Senior Marketing Manager.

This Ford F-250 bleeds Harley Davidson from inside and out. Each vehicle is fully recalibrated on speedometer, speed sensors, cameras, and blind spot monitoring, providing premium safety once it leaves our manufacturing facilities. Each Harley Davidson Ford F-250 meets Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standards, maintains the original factory warranty, and carries a 3-year/36,000-mile warranty, all while being completely financeable through partnering Ford dealerships.

For more information about the Harley-Davidson Ford F-250 visit www.tuscanymotorco.com or find one at a local dealership by visiting liftedtrucksforsale.com .

About FOX Factory PVD

FOX Factory PVD provides a turnkey solution for drivers who want the pinnacle in style and performance, but none of the downtime, hassle, or frustrations of building a custom vehicle themselves. Partnering with the finest OEMs and Aftermarket Companies in the automotive business, FOX Factory PVD has built a legacy lasting over 40 years to provide a distinct lifestyle of freedom, connection, and fulfillment, no matter where their journey may take them.

