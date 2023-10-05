Maryland Department of Natural Resources Chesapeake Bay National Estuarine Research Reserve Celebrates 30th Annual Wetlands and Wildlife Field Day

October 5, 2023

Somerset County Fourth Graders Participate in Outdoor Learning Event

The Maryland Department of Natural Resources’ Chesapeake Bay National Estuarine Research Reserve (CBNERR-MD) recently celebrated the 30th annual Wetlands and Wildlife Field Day, an environmental education event that provides fourth graders in Somerset County with the opportunity to engage in environmental stewardship activities and interact with natural resources professionals.

Over the course of two days in September, students visited the Deal Island Wildlife Management Area where they released banded waterfowl, engaged in stewardship and art projects, and learned about the mammals, fish, reptiles, and amphibians that call the marsh home. The fourth graders cycled through six stations, including hands-on learning experiences and exhibits about wetland resilience and invasive species.

