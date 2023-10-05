Miromatrix CEO Jeff Ross to Present at the 2023 Cell & Gene Meeting on the Mesa

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn., Oct. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Miromatrix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: MIRO), a life sciences company pioneering a novel technology for bioengineering fully transplantable organs to help save and improve patients' lives, today announced that CEO Jeff Ross will present at the 2023 Cell & Gene Meeting on the Mesa in Carlsbad, CA. The three-day event, held this year on October 10-12, will feature presentations by leading public and private companies, highlighting technical and clinical achievements over the past 12 months in the areas of cell therapy, gene therapy, gene editing, tissue engineering, and broader regenerative medicine technologies.



Mr. Ross will deliver his remarks at 5:30 pm PT on Wednesday, October 11th in the Ecolab Lifesciences Ballroom. Registration for either in-person attendance or virtual participation is available here.

About Miromatrix

Miromatrix Medical Inc. is a life sciences company pioneering a novel technology for bioengineering fully transplantable human organs to help save and improve patients' lives. The Company has developed a proprietary perfusion technology platform for bioengineering organs that it believes will efficiently scale to address the shortage of available human organs. The Company's initial development focus is on human livers and kidneys. For more information, visit miromatrix.com.

